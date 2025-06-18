Forgotten Heroes Of June 12

Share

Thirty three years after the historic June 12 elections that defined true democracy in Nigeria, recognition came the way of those who stood against the regimes of Generals Ibrahim Babangida, who annulled the exercise, and Sani Abacha, the man behind Chief Moshood Abiola’s detention.

President Bola Tinubu bestowed national honours on the freedom fighters as he marked the Democracy Day, for the second time since assumption of office in 2023. Some of those recognised include: Kudirat Abiola, wife of the acclaimed winner of the election, Nobel Laureate, Woke Soyinka, Alani Akinrinade, Shehu Yar’Adua, Alex Ibru, Hassan Kukah, Ledum Mitee, Femi Falana, Bayo Onanuga, Kayode Komolafe, Kunle Ajibade, Seye Kehinde and Shehu Sanni.

Tinubu’s predecessor, Muhammadu Buhari, began the process of recognition when Abiola bagged the post humus status of President with the corollary honour of Grand Commander. Babagana Kingibe, the Vice Presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) under which both candidates ran, was not left out.

While we commend Tinubu for giving honour to these compatriots, we hope that it will be a continuous exercise. This prayer is hinged on obvious glaring omission of names of individuals who suffered untold hardship and death in the course of that struggle to validate the result of the June 12 election.

The president applied wisdom by adding Prof. Humphrey Nwosu to the honours list. As Chairman of the Electoral Commission, the Political Scientist stood his ground, defying threats, to let the nation know how the exercise was won and lost. It is to his eternal credit that the Babangida regime, unable to influence Nwosu, remains tarred with a stinking brush. It is safe, therefore, to say that Nwosu fought a good fight and his doggedness ignited the battle to restore Abiola’s mandate.

Many individuals and organisations were involved. From the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO) to Civil Liberties Organisation (CLO) and Movement for the Advancement of Democracy (MAD), Babangida and Abacha had many sleepless nights. We are hopeful that these different individuals and groups will not be forgotten.

As the dividends of June 12 continue to define a new political strategy, we implore the president to vet future honours lists with a view to carrying many of the real heroes of the struggle, dead or alive, along

Among the founding fathers of NADECO were Michael Ajasin, Ayo Adebanjo, Ebitu Ukiwe, Anya O. Anya, Uma Eleazu, Chukwuemeka Ezeife, Jonah Jang, Kofo BucknorAkerele, Raph Obioha, Alao AkaBashorun, Polycarp Nwite, Kayode Fayemi and Bamidele Aturu.

Activists teamed up with journalists and lawyers to fight for democracy. Dr. Ransome Kuti, whose elder brother, Afro beat king, Fela Anikulapo-Kuti pilloried Abiola, did not think about the past. Olisa Agbakoba and Clement Nwankwo quoted the illegalities in the annulment.

Ishola Williams, a retired general, and Frederick Fasehun, a medical doctor were equally active. The media did not give up and many paid dearly. Chinedu Offoaro of the Guardian newspapers was mistaken for Chinedu Offor, who reported from outside Nigeria.

The former went missing and remains missing till date. Moshood Fayemiwo, Publisher of the Razor newspaper, was detained alongside George Onah of the Vanguard. Jenkins Alumona, Editor of the News magazine, was abducted by the secret police in Lagos and flown to Abuja. Justice Dolapo Akinsanya took the bold step of ruling that the Interim Government of Ernest Shonekan was illegal.

That judgment delivered in November 1993, stripped the contraption bare and rendered it rudderless until Abacha sacked the absurd regime the same month.

Four young men, Kabiru Adenuga, Ajibola Ogunderu, Rasaki Lawal and Oluwadaisi Osusanya, heightened the protests earlier, on October 25, 1993, when they hijacked a Nigeria Airways flight and forced Captain Tony Makpo to land in Niamey, Niger Republic.

The pilot was one of the pioneer cadets of the Nigerian Air Force in 1963. Abubakar Dangiwa Umar, a colonel, was accused of plotting a coup against the illegal Shonekan government. Onwuka Kalu, a businessman, was shot in the eye and jailed. He escaped to the United Kingdom. Curiously, these names did not make the presidential honours list. It is also observed that Babafemi Ojudu was not considered.

Leaving him out and excluding Adebanjo, Fayemi, Bucknor-Akerele, President Tinubu’s first deputy when he was Lagos State governor, and Yinka Odumakin, has opened up an argument that the oversight could have been due to neo political leanings.

The list of awardees should not be seen as relegating contributions from some parts of the nation. Abiola made a bold statement on June 12. He won in diverse parts of the country. Take the case of Umuenyi, Uturu in Abia State.

Abiola was popular because he graced the unveiling of the women’s cultural troupe, long before politics. Ezeife, who was the SDP governor of Anambra State, chose to side with Abiola because men like Segun Osoba were instrumental to his emergence as governor.

Ezeife loyalists, led by Joe Ifedobe, Okosisi Akpo, frequented Abeokuta and Lagos, risking night trips, in solidarity. As the dividends of June 12 continue to define a new political strategy, we implore the president to vet future honours lists with a view to carrying many of the real heroes of the struggle, dead or alive, along.

We congratulate all those who received presidential mention for their role in making the Fourth Republic democracy possible. While the party goes on, they are reminded that the struggle is not over until we work towards free fair and elections, epitomised by June 12.

Share