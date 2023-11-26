Dearly beloved, avenge not yourselves, but rather give place unto wrath: for it is written, Vengeance is mine; I will repay, saith the Lord (Romans 12:19). Christ has set us an example of forgiveness. “Then said Jesus, Father, forgive them; for they know not what they do. And they parted his raiment, and cast lots” (Luke 23:34).

Though Jesus was going through torture in the hands of His enemies, he still had a forgiving heart. Jesus act of love is worthy of emulation. We have sinned and come short of the glory of God, but the forgiveness of God is our peace. If we can remember the incredible provision of God for forgiveness, and how much we need it, it will help us to be more generous in forgiving others.

It is the commandment of God that we must forgive those who have wronged us. “And when ye stand praying, forgive, if ye have ought against any: that your Father also which is in heaven may forgive you your trespasses” (Mark 11:25). Has someone hurt your feelings? Stolen from you? Ripped you off? Slandered you? Do not return evil for evil, and do not seek your own revenge.

Forgiveness breathes out bitterness. When the devil asks you why you should forgive a person after all he has done to you, he’s only trying to destroy one’s life and others with resentment and bitterness. Forgiveness is a mystery and will work miracles if it is extended to the recipient and the one who forgives. If you have an unforgiving heart, do not expect God to forgive your own sin.

Forgiveness of wrong should be unlimited. “Then came Peter to him, and said, Lord, how oft shall my brother sin against me, and I forgive him? till seven times? Jesus saith unto him, I say not unto thee, Until seven times: but, Until seventy times seven” (Matthew 18:21-22). Jesus used numbers to tell us not to put limits on our forgiveness. Forgiveness brings about spiritual healing and wholeness, which are opportunities we must not walk away from.

The devil wants to steal your peace, your salvation, your faith, your righteousness, your joy, your faith, your family and your future. When you are not forgiving, he wants you to remain that way. If Satan can prevent you from forgiving those who wronged you before death, he has succeeded to drag you to hell fire, the eternal home of sinners. Forgiving others helps us to obtain mercy from God.

We must show mercy because our father in heaven is merciful. Before we go to offer prayers, before we give offerings, let’s forgive those who have offended us, so our prayers and offerings will be acceptable. Those who are tenderhearted and kind to everyone can easily forgive those who have trespassed against them. Forgiveness is accompanied by forbearance. We must never forget Christ’s forgiveness of us, therefore we must learn to tolerate one another.

Joseph’s brother were not kind to him (Genesis 45:4- 11). They sold him to slavery in Egypt because of their hatred for him, but he rose by the power of God to become an Egypt prime minister.