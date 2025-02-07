Forget Chelsea, Others, Oparaku Tells Osimhen

Share

Former Super Eagles defender, Mobi Oparaku, has advised Victor Osimhen to choose Saudi Arabia over Chelsea, Manchester United or other clubs in Europe when he leaves Galatasaray this summer.

Osimhen, currently on loan at Galatasaray from Napoli, has been linked with several top European clubs, including Chelsea, Juventus, PSG, and Liverpool.

However, Oparaku believes a move to Saudi Arabia would be the best decision for Osimhen’s financial fu – ture. “If I had my way, I’d personally take Osimhen to Saudi Arabia,” Oparaku told Brila FM.

“He deserves the big-money move that guarantees financial security.” Despite interest from European giants, Saudi clubs like Al Hilal have also pursued Osimhen, previously having a €100 million bid rejected by Napoli.

The Super Eagles striker has been in out – standing form for Galatasaray, scoring 12 goals in 16 league games and five in six Europa League matches, making him one of the most sought-after forwards ahead of the 2024-25 season.

With Nigeria struggling in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, Mobi Oparaku has urged Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle to build a united team rather than relying on individual brilliance.

Nigeria has managed just three points from four games in Group C, trailing behind Rwanda, South Africa, and Benin. As they prepare to face Rwanda and Zimbabwe in March, Oparaku insists that teamwork will be key to turning things around.

