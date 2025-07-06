Forget 2027, Focus On 2031, Presidency Tell Coalition Advocates

The Presidency has advised the group of politicians forming a coalition against second tenure ambition of President Bola Tinubu to forget 2027 and prepare for their chance in 2031, when he would have completed his second term on office.

A Presidential spokesman, Sunday Dare, gave this counsel while reacting to concerns being raised on the potential of the coalition group wresting power from the All Progressives Congress-led government, in Abuja yesterday.

He said none of those in the coalition has Tinubu’s democratic potentials considering what his achievements in the last two years.

Describing the new coalition as a “purely opportunistic gathering of disgruntled politicians”, Dare insisted that, “the Presidency already rests with the region rightfully due. And that’s where it will be till 2031.”

He said those who have carried their political harlotry to the African Democratic Congress (ADC) were merely living a lie by telling Nigerians that they were out to redress the injustice in the system.

“There is no injustice to redress—only avarice ambition to satisfy the cravings of a few for the control of the National treasury,“ he said.

The Presidency had in a statement within the week, dismissed the adoption of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) by the opposition coalition, saying they could not replicate the events that clinched victory for the incumbent ruling party in the 2015 general elections.

“In 2013, the merger that birthed the APC was driven by selflessness, national interest, and strategic discipline. The leaders at the time were willing to set aside personal ambitions for the greater good. Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, despite commanding the loyalty of several sitting governors, chose to wait. He bided his time, played the long game, and focused on building a viable political platform.

“He had never lost an election, and he didn’t have to force his way in.

“Today, no one in this coalition commands that kind of loyalty or trust. Not one of them could genuinely unite a ward, let alone a country. No one comes close to parading the democratic credentials of President Bola Tinubu”, Dare said.