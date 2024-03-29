Forgery: WAEC Releases Copies Of Uzodimma’s Certificate, Results

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) on Thursday tendered the Certified True Copies (CTCs) of the statement of result and certificate belonging to Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma before the governorship election petition tribunal sitting in Abuja.

The development was in response to a subpoena issued to the WEAC by the tribunal to produce and tender the documents on behalf of Governor Uzodimma.

The documents were produced before the tribunal by the Head of Administration at WAEC Headquarters, Mr Omifenwa Tajudeen Tunbosu.

The first of the two documents produced by Tunbosu was a CTC of Uzodimma Goodhope Odidika’s West African Examinations Council General Certificate of Education, with certificate No. SG 904497 of June 1982.

The second was a CTC of Uzodimma Goodhope Odidika’s confirmation of the statement of result dated December 18, 2014, earlier forwarded by WAEC to the office of the Senate President and delivered on January 7, 2015.

READ ALSO:

Tunbosu also testified before the tribunal that Uzodimma is the owner of the WAEC certificate and confirmed it to be authentic and genuine.

The documents were subsequently tendered and admitted in evidence by the tribunal headed by Justice Oluyemi Akintan-Osadebay.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate in the last governorship election in Imo State, Samuel Anyanwu, are challenging Uzodimma’s victory in the election.

One of the grounds on which the PDP and Anyanwu are challenging the election is non-qualification.

They are alleging, among others, that Uzodimma forged his WAEC certificate.