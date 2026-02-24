Forgery: FG Files Fresh Charges Against Ozekhome

The Federal Government (FG) on Tuesday filed fresh criminal charges against a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Mike Ozekhome, over alleged use of a forged Nigerian passport in a disputed property case in the United Kingdom (UK).

New Telegraph reports that the Nigerian Government filed the 12-count charge against Ozekhome at the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court, Abuja.

The second defendant in the case is Ponfa Useni, the son of the late Jeremiah Useni, former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

This development is coming barely 12 hours after the FCT High Court struck out charges filed by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) against Ozekhome on the same issue after the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice withdrew the charge.

In the charge sheet sighted by New Telegraph, the Federal Government said between May 2020 and 2021, Ozekhome, Ponfa, and the late Useni made a “false Nigerian International Passport No. A07535463 with the name Tali Shani, and purported to have been issued by the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) with the intent of using the same to support your claim of a property, lying, being and situate at No. 79 Randall Avenue, London NW2, United Kingdom.”

According to the Nigerian Government, the offence contravened the Penal Code Law 2009.