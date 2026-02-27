Forgery: Court Grants Ozekhome, One Other N10m Bail Each

Justice Chizoba Orji of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has granted Mike Ozekhome, SAN, and his co-defendant on a 12-count criminal charge brought against them by the office of the Attorney General of the Federation, ₦10 million bail each.

New Telegraph reports that the bail charge delivered on Friday, February 27, followed the no guilty plea by Ozekhome and his co-defendant, Ponfa Useni.

The duo were charged, among others, accused of forging documents, including an international passport and an irrevocable power of attorney to lay claim to a property in London allegedly procured unlawfully by the late General Jeremiah Useni.

Counsel to the AGF, Rotimi Oyedepo (SAN), did not oppose bail for the defendants when Ozekhome’s counsel, Tayo Oyetibo (SAN), and F. R. Onoja (SAN), for Useni, applied for bail on behalf of the defendants.

Justice Chizoba Oji granted each of them bail at ₦10m with a surety each who must have a property in the FCT and ordered them to deposit their international passports with the court.

She noted that since the proceedings took place on Friday, the defendants can go to their houses should they be unable to meet the bail conditions, but must return on Monday to do so, failing which they would be sent to prison.