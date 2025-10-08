Forgery: Atiku Calls For Investigation Into Tinubu Cabinet

Former Nigerian Vice President and presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has demanded for an independent investigation into the academic and professional credentials of President Bola Tinubu and his cabinet, following the resignation of Geoffrey Uche Nnaji, Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology.

Speaking on Wednesday, Atiku described Nnaji’s exit as a “whitewash” of a scandal that highlights a deep moral crisis within the Tinubu administration.

He argued that Nnaji should have been summarily dismissed and prosecuted for certificate forgery rather than allowed to resign voluntarily.

READ ALSO:

Atiku criticized the Department of State Services (DSS) for clearing Nnaji, noting the agency’s prior disqualification of political figures such as Mallam Nasir el-Rufai on alleged security grounds.

According to Atiku, the DSS’s failure of due diligence has made Nigeria a subject of international ridicule.

“This episode is part of a pattern that begins from the very top,” Atiku said, pointing to controversies surrounding President Tinubu’s own academic and personal records. “When a man of questionable identity leads a country, deception becomes the standard of governance.”

He warned that the culture of forgery and falsification within the Federal Executive Council risks further moral decay, economic setbacks, and international embarrassment for Nigeria.

Atiku called for a “transparent, comprehensive investigation” into the credentials of all members of the federal cabinet, beginning with President Tinubu, insisting that Nigerians deserve accountability from those who manage public resources.