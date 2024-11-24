Forgery Allegations: Legal Battle Over Lagos Property Dispute Intensifies

Share

Lagos State is witnessing a legal confrontation involving allegations of forgery and a property dispute, with parallel criminal and civil cases unfolding in its courts.

The criminal case, brought by the EFCC had charged Mr Alaba Alakija and his daughter-in-law, Oyinkansola Alakija, with use of false document of title over the property at 10 Keffi Street, South West, Ikoyi, Lagos registered both at the Federal Land Registry and Lagos State Land Registry simultaneously in 2015.

This case is currently before Justice Mojisola Dada of the Lagos State Special Offences Court, Ikeja.

The DPP officially took over the case on November 11 from the EFCC marking the latest development in the ongoing litigation.

At the last adjourned date of 11th of November the second accused person, Oyinkansola Alakija’s motion to be allowed to travel out of the country for medical reason was granted and the matter adjourned to 28th of January, 2025.

The parallel civil suit concerning the same property – 10 Keffi Street is now before Justice Dawodu of the High Court of Lagos State, Lagos division for trial upon completion of preliminary stage before Justice Oyebanji.

The property dispute, coupled with the forgery allegations, has become a contentious legal issue and despite the pending criminal and civil proceedings, banners advertising the property for letting and lease have appeared on-site, raising concerns about potential interference with the ongoing litigation.

It would be recalled that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had opposed moves by the Lagos State Government (LASG) to take over the forgery case against Oyinkansola Alakija, a lawyer, and her father-in-law, Alaba Alakija, before the Lagos State Special Offences Court, Ikeja, presided over by Justice Dada.

The anti-graft agency had, on April 16, 2024, arraigned the duo on an amended two-count charge bordering on alleged conspiracy and the use of false documents.

According to the EFCC, the lawyer and her father-in-law allegedly conspired to use a false document titled ‘Vesting Deed by Dr Omodele Alakija and Mr Afolabi Alakija,’ purportedly made by Dr Omodele Alakija and Mr Afolabi Alakija, deceased executors of the estate of the late Sir Adeyemo Alakija.

The Commission also alleged that the offence was committed on or about August 6, 2015, with the intent to financially benefit from a property located at No. 10, Keffi Street, Southwest Ikoyi, Lagos.

