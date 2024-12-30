Forge Common Front To Salvage Yoruba Race, Aare-In- Council Charges Leaders

Share

The Aare-in-council has called on Yoruba all over the world to come together and forge a common front.

The Council, a body of all the chiefs of the 15th Aareonakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Ige Adams, made the call at the end of their quarterly meeting, at the weekend.

According to a statement by the Baaroyin Aareonakakanfo, Shola Osunkeye, the meeting, which held at the Palace of the Aareonakakanfo in Ikeja, Lagos, deliberated on several issues relating to the development of the Southwest and its people.

Iba Adams, who chaired the meeting, said it was high time Yoruba people both at home and in the Diaspora joined hands to ensure that the Southwest is not relegated to the background in the scheme of things in Nigeria.

The Council also called on Yoruba leaders to come up with structures that will engender lasting peace and economic buoyancy in Yorubaland.

“Yoruba leaders should join hands to put in place structures that will ensure security, buoyant economy, good governance and food security in the Southwest,” the council advised.

It added that the leaders should rally Yoruba intelligentsia to come up with strategies and policies that will take care of the welfare of the people and eradicate poverty from the region.

While commending Iba Adams for his dogged dedication to the promotion of Yoruba culture and heritage, the Council urged the governors of the six southwest states to make the teaching of Yoruba language compulsory in all secondary schools across the Southwest.

The Council reiterated its call for the restructuring of the country, maintaining that regionalism remains the only option to put Nigeria on the right path to development.

“We restate our call for the restructuring of the country. It has become obvious that regionalism is the only surefooted route to Nigeria’s development,” the statement said.

It expressed its readiness to work with the governors of the six Southwest states on security matters to ensure that every form of criminality and insecurity is stamped out of the region.

The Aare-in-council commended obas in Yorubaland for their dedication and purposeful actions aimed at promoting Yoruba culture and heritage. It went ahead to urge the obas to join hands and form a template that will provide leadership for the Southwest.

Members of the Council also restated their commitment to defend the interest of the Yoruba race anywhere and everywhere.

“As members of the Aarein-council, we remain committed to the defence of Yoruba race anywhere and everywhere, ” the council added. The meeting witnessed a large turnout of members in Nigeria and in the Diaspora.

