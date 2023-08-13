Forex: Why FG Must Stop Exit, Death Of Companies– Experts

The news of the exit of GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) from Nigeria sent shockwaves across the country a few days ago. PAUL OGBUOKIRI and LADESOPE LADELOKUN examine the implications on the Nigerian health sector and the economy and conclude that there is need for the government to reverse the ugly trend

GSK has been operating in Nigeria for at least, 51 years and has been one of the major pharmaceutical companies in the country, manufacturing some of the best-known prescription medicine, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products, including brands like Panadol, Macleans, Andrews Liver Salt, and Amoxil. Nigerians found the news disturbing for an obvious reason.

After the mass exodus of multinationals about 30 years ago over inadequate power supply and influx of cheaper substitutes from Asia, over the last decade, there has been a steady exodus of multinationals out of Nigeria, just as there has been a steady collapse of an increasing number of local companies. The likes of ShopRite, Procter & Gamble, Surest Foam Limited, Mufex, Framan Industries, MZM Continental, Nipol Industries, Moak Industries, Deli Foods, and Stone Industries, among others, have shut down fully or partially in the past five years.

Therefore, the news of GSK’s impending exit, considered by many Nigerians as one too many, has heightened public anxiety over the viability of the country’s manufacturing sector. The anxiety is further exacerbated by the ominous message coming from stakeholders in the country’s manufacturing sector. It was reported that the Poultry Association of Nigeria (PAN), in a statement jointly signed by its National President, Sunday Ezeobiora, and the Director-General, Onallo Akpa, raised the alarm that the soaring price of maize was causing a shutdown of poultry farms.

Similarly, Senator Walid Jibrin, a former chairman of the Textile Manufacturers Association of Nigeria, lamented that several Nige- rian textile companies collapsed in a few years. Last week, while receiving Ajay Banga, the President of the World Bank, President Bola Tinubu gave an assurance that he was taking the proper steps to solve Nigeria’s problems with his recent policies.

The country’s economic woes have become worrisome to Nigerians across all sectors, with many questioning why the situation has been so difficult for the government to tame. Speaking in an interview on Monday, an accounting and financial development don at Lead City University, Ibadan, Prof Godwin Oyedokun, blamed the government for the rise in the number of companies shutting down in Nigeria.

According to him, if President Bola Ahmed Tinubu had put structures, including ministers, in place during his first 30 days, the current economic anxiety would have been addressed. He said: “It is not only international companies exiting Nigeria, local firms, too, have collapsed. The truth is that times are hard for everyone. It isn’t easy to live and breathe in Nigeria today. I don’t want to be part of those criticising the current regime but the blame is on them because they knew the problems of this country from day one. “I expected Tinubu’s administration to stabilise governance but that is not the case.

Assuming the political offices have been filled, the anxiety in the economy will have been reduced. People do business to expect profit in returns, but collapse is imminent if that is not the case.” Prof Oyedokun recommended that a general palliative by way of reduced tax should be given to the working population and firms. “I would love a situation where the government reduces personal income tax.

The government cannot guarantee the salaries of private companies, but it can lower personal and company income taxes, so, that companies and individuals can breathe. That would have a general palliative that would cut across the working populace,” he said. The Director of the Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE), Dr Muda Yusuf, who also spoke on the tough situation in which manufacturing companies found themselves, blamed the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

He said: “The revaluation of foreign exchange liabilities amid the reforms in the forex market would predictably result in the current outcomes for companies with significant foreign exchange obligations. “It is a question of the crystallisation of exchange rate risk. It is quite predictable. Using an exchange rate of N460 to the dollar to value these forex exposures over the past few years was purely academic. The reality is what is unfolding now.”

Not just GSK

Before GSK made public its intention to exit Nigeria, there were concerns over reports of exodus of multinationals out of Nigeria, even as the same concerns mount over collapse of local companies. Speaking on the decision to leave Nigeria after 17 years of operations in 2022, Mitch Slape, CEO of Massmart -owner of Game Stores- had lamented currency volatility regarding its Nigerian business and falling consumer demand and the pointlessness of doing business in Nigeria, noting that the Game had already exceeded breakeven points.

Mitch Slape was quoted by Reuters as saying that: “The performance and the complexity in running those businesses is something that frankly we needed to address. We’ve commenced a formal sales process; we’re currently in discussions with potential purchasers to take on those stores. But that is not enough. Achieving break-even performance isn’t going to be sufficient for us to be satisfied.

We’ve got to really get Game back to a healthy level of profitability and performance.” In the same vein, Reuters quoted Price CEO, Mark Blair, as complaining about the harsh business climate in Nigeria. “Quite frankly, I’m not prepared to invest any further whether it’s an investment in time or in money into a country that is volatile as it is. “In the early days, we were making money but now, we just came up against too many roadblocks, whether it’s getting the money out, etc,” he lamented.

Below are some companies that have shut down fully or partially operating in Nigeria: Dunlop,Michelin, Bata, Truworths, Etisalat, ExxonMobil,Tiger Brands,HSBC and UBS, Mr Price Group Ltd, Woolworths, Game Brunel Services plc, Iberia Airline, InterContinental Hotel Group. ShopRite, Procter & Gamble, Surest Foam Limited, Mufex, Framan Industries, MZM Continental, Nipol Industries, Moak Industries, Deli Foods, and Stone Industries, among others. Only recently, the Poultry Association of Nigeria (PAN) had raised the alarm over what it called the imminent collapse of the poultry industry.

According to the body, high cost of maize prices and the scarcity of the product is currently causing farmers to close down their poultry farms due to inability to feed the birds and sustain businesses, putting over 25 million jobs in the value chain at stake. “At the moment, the poultry industry in Nigeria is on the verge of total collapse if urgent intervention is not channelled to it without further delays.

We are aware that the government has declared a state of emergency on the food security situation of the country but the situation of the poultry industry calls for an urgent intervention to save the industry from total collapse,” PAN noted.

‘Real reason multinationals, local businesses die’

In his reaction, businessman and Labour Party’s presidential candidate in the last general elections, Peter Obi, said Nigeria had painfully come to that point in the nation’s journey where multinationals leave the country and the local ones close down. According to Obi, these are some of the consequences of the cumulative poor management of the economy. Obi, on his verified Twitter handle, said, “Today, I was saddened to hear that Glaxo- SmithKline (GSK), is exiting Nigeria after 51 years of operation.

Their reason for leaving Nigeria is even more disheartening; they no longer perceive a prospect for the country as a business environment that would be anchored on productivity. “We have painfully come to that point in our nation’s journey, where multinationals are leaving the country and the local ones are closing down. These are some of the consequences of the cumulative poor management of our economy.

“As a result, millions are losing their jobs and our poverty index is worsening, even though we’re already being perceived as the world’s poverty capital. The multinationals that are leaving our country have not only created jobs but have created immeasurable training that contributed immensely to our human capital development over the years. “Now, they are leaving our shores one after the other.

GSK, which has a manufacturing facility in Agbara, Ogun State on over 25 hectares of land, had directly employed over 400 highly technical workers like pharmacists, microbiologists, biochemists, chemists, dentists, doctors etc, and also employed over 1,000 other staff. “It indirectly provided jobs and business opportunities for thousands of Nigerians across the nation. They are now leaving all these behind, and pushing more people back into unemployment.

“I have consistently maintained that in turning our nation around, we must move the economy from consumption to production, part of which includes encouraging and supporting local and foreign investments, like GSK, in the country. “The creation of an environment that creates and sustains multinationals to invest in our country is key to our dream of greatness.

In the new Nigeria that we seek to create, the emphasis on production will encourage investors to stay and expand on our shores. “Our people will keep their jobs and grow their prosperity.”

Implications for stakeholders, stock market, economy

According to Chief Boniface Okezie, president of Progressive Shareholders Association of Nigeria, GSK’s announcement to cease direct business operations in Nigeria reflects a significant decision with potential implications for stakeholders, the stock market, and the Nigerian economy. He said that GSK’s exit carries worrying implications, particularly when juxtaposed with the actions of other companies.

In a related development, Unilever’s Nigerian division disclosed in March its intent to cease manufacturing household cleaning and skincare products. GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) began adopting a local distributor model across its African markets in 2018, but its departure from the Nigerian market now is indeed of concern. The departure is poised to exacerbate the unemployment situation.

Reports suggest that the pharmaceutical company has communicated that around 160 employees will bear the brunt of this shift in business strategy in Nigeria. According to Chief Okezie, beyond its im- plications for unemployment, this exit will reverberate through the stock market. UK- based GSK owns 46.4 per cent of GSK Nigeria with the rest held by local investors. So far this year, the share price has witnessed a 31.7 per cent increase, contributing approximately N9.8 billion to the total market capitalization of the NGX.

“This exuberance could be short-lived. The departure of a significant player like GSK could result in a decrease in the market capitalization of NGX, especially given the substantial stake that GSK holds in its Nige- rian subsidiary. “Furthermore, this departure is likely to impact the investment landscape, resulting in a reduction in the investment portfolio. Minority shareholders, who hold a stake in GSK Nigeria, will take their capital.

“Moreover, this move might test investor confidence. Locally, it could be perceived as a reflection of challenges or uncertainties within the Nigerian business landscape,” Chief Okezie said. He added that on the global stage, questions might arise about the attractiveness of the Nigerian market and its ability to retain foreign investment.

More companies may go

The naira value had maintained a steady fall to the dollar, after the Central Bank of Nigeria announced the free flow of the exchange rates in the country in June. Multinationals, had also, continued to decry their inability to repatriate their monies back to their countries. Several blue cheap companies in the country have been hit by the forex crisis; Airtel Nigeria had declared huge loss in its 1h reports while Diageo Plc of the United Kingdom, the parent company of Guinness Nigeria has expressed serious worry that it could not access forex to attend to its offshore needs when it has excess naira in its bank account.

The President of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), Francis Meshioye, said more multinationals would exit Nigeria if an electricity hike was implemented. Also, the National Chairman, ACPN, Adewale Oladigbolu, feared that other multinational companies may exit Nigeria due to the forex scarcity if care was not taken. He added: “GSK is not exiting Nigeria because it is broke but because it cannot transfer money to its parent company for the past two and half years.

It could not get approval for forex officially, and to be transferred ethically. The same thing happened to the airlines, and the government helped them but they could not help pharmaceutical companies.” The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry expressed grave concern at the decision by GSK to shut down its operations in the country after over five decades.

The Director-General, LCCI, Dr. Chinyere Almona, said: “The decision is one of the many multinational firms have had to make in recent years with their adverse effects on the economy. Despite presenting international businesses with the largest market in the continent, the nation still suffers from worrying economic slow-down decisions like this, which are often provoked by the rising cost of doing business, exposed by the epileptic power supply, and weak infrastructural backing, amongst others.”

She added: “Factor cost, as an integral element of the profit equation, is viewed with utmost seriousness by business people. In the face of rising costs, business people will likely search for cost-friendlier locations. The chamber is inclined to suggesting the government take a holistic view/ review of the business environment and take steps to make the nation’s business climate more competitive for growth.” It wasn’t the first exit of a multinational in Nigeria.

Like those who closed shop before it, reasons ranging from poor economic management and harsh business environment are advanced. That, in the eyes of some analysts, is the story of the exit of British pharmaceutical giant, GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) from Nigeria after 51 years of operations. In its published Q2 results, the company dis- closed that the GSK UK Group had informed GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Nigeria PLC of its strategic intent to cease commercialization of its prescription medicines and vaccines in Nigeria through the GSK local operating companies and transition to a third-party direct distribution model for its pharmaceutical products.

According to the British multinational pharmaceutical and biotechnology company, its half-year sales had dropped to N7.75 billion ($9.82 million), from N14.8 billion in the same period a year ago. It further stated that it was working with its advisers to determine the next steps and to submit a scheme of arrangement to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for the possible return of capital to its local shareholders.

Known for brands like Sensodyne, Augmentin, Panadol, Andrews Liver Salt, GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Nigeria Plc, was incorporated in Nigeria on June 23, 1971 but started business on July 1, 1972.

Improve investment climate

A former president of the Association of National Accountants of Nigeria (ANAN), Dr Samuel Nzekwe, has appealed to the Federal Government to provide critical infrastructure for industries to thrive in the country. Nzekwe made the appeal while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria on Wednesday in Ota, Ogun. He spoke against the backdrop of the announcement by management of GlaxoSmithKline that the company would be leaving the country after 51 years of its operations.

The Ex-ANAN president noted that companies were leaving the country due to lack of infrastructure. “The Federal Government needs to change the investment climate to be friendly by providing adequate electricity, adequate security and good road network, among others, for industries to thrive in the country,” he said. Nzekwe stressed the need for provision of critical infrastructure because an enabling environment was necessary for industries to grow in the country.

The Ex-ANAN president urged the Federal Government to review the country’s tax system to prevent multiple taxation because it inhibits the growth of many companies.

Why GSK’s exit may spell doom for public health

In a chat with Sunday Telegraph, the Chief Executive Officer of Dream Health Pharmacy, Evans Ekene, said the impact of the exit of GSK was felt in the pharmaceutical industry before it was made public. Ekene said the company’s products had become unusually scarce – a development he said, shot up the prices of their products owing to the forces of demand and supply. “Their exit is probably due to the state of the Nigerian economy.

It could be that they are no longer making money like they used to. They were also in Kenya, they left too. It’s going to have so many negative effects on our patients in the sense that, before they made it public that they were going to leave, their products were already scarce. I think they began the process of leaving before now. The price of their products shot up. You know the law of demand and supply, especially when demand goes up and supply goes down.

“A pack of Augmentin that was sold for N3, 400 a year ago is nothing less than N15, 000. Like I said, they were making plans to leave Nigeria before now. So, they were not distributing like they used to do. Ventolin inhalers used to be N1, 300 eight months ago. Now, it’s N10, 000. Imagine the difference. Ampiclox Beecham used to sell for N800 six months ago; right now a sachet goes for N5, 000. So, it’s telling on our customers already, especially asthmatic patients,” he explained.

Speaking on the effects on public health, the pharmacist raised concerns about afford- ability of drugs, possibility of fake products flooding the Nigerian market and GSK’s products that have no substitutes. ”Some of their products don’t have substitutes in the market. Since their existence in Nigeria, they import their products and distribute them. And one good thing about that is the fact that it curbs fake products in the market.

With their exit now, a lot of people will get the opportunity to import their products and that may give room for substandard products to flood the market. Another issue is affordability. People would find it difficult to afford them. So, it affects public health. It has so many implications. And it’s not just GSK. Running business in Nigeria is becoming very difficult. Look at our pharmacies. The running cost of our pharmacies has tripled in the last three months.

GSK: Being here for 51 years doesn’t mean they should continue -Fasua

Contrary to the belief in some quarters that the Forex crunch drove GSK out of Nigeria, economist and public affairs commentator, Dr Tope Fasua, said factors ranging from local competition and importation of drugs from Asian countries were also responsible. According to Fasua, instead of lamenting the exit of the company, Nigerians should begin conversations on what their country can produce without relying on foreigners.

“GSK is leaving Nigeria for several reasons. Apart from the usual Forex crunch that many are complaining about, also, the pharmaceutical industry…they are being pushed out by increasing local competition as well as im- portation from Indonesia, Pakistan, India and other countries. Apart from that, the Nigerian companies in that space are also coming up and doing increasingly better.

I think, rather than run straight to the idea that Nigeria is becoming unconducive for foreign businesses, we should also look at the fact that there are things we need to produce ourselves. So, GSK’s products …Panadol as against Emzor and all of that. Augmentin is being taken out by many products coming from Asia. Yes, they’ve been here for over 51 years. It doesn’t mean they should continue.

“Many times also, British companies find it a bit difficult to make a quick turnaround. For example, British Airways is kind of out priced in the market. I can’t remember the last time I travelled on British Airways. I would rather go all the way to Turkey or go to Ethiopia and fly back to London. I go through Lufthansa or Air France because they are out priced. You may also not know that the British economy is on the way down itself because of these rigidities,” he said.

A blessing in disguise

Dr Timothy Zunkwe, a vaccinologist, says the exit of GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) from Nigeria could be a blessing in disguise. He, therefore, advised the Federal Government ‘to harvest the opportunities herein’. Zunkwe, who works for an indigenous bio-technology research firm, told Sunday Telegraph that the vacuum GlaxoSmithKline’s exit would create ‘is because Nigeria lacks the capacity to manufacture vaccines’.

According to him, GlaxoSmithKline is reputed for quality products due to its quality control administration. In his words: “Nigeria has allowed itself to be an importing nation. Nigeria has some science-research centres that can fill the vacuum GlaxoSmithKline will create in terms of qual- ity health products and job creation. If these opportunities are not managed well, there will be unemployment and more hardship for Nigerians.

“The value chain of products and services of GlaxoSmithKline is multifaceted. But with political will, Nigeria can make better use of the opportunities. We have local drug manufacturing companies that the Federal Government can encourage through grants and tax waivers.