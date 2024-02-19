Forex Volatility: Prices of prepaid meters may be increased again

Indications emerged yesterday that following the increasing devaluation of the naira to major international currencies, especially the US dollar, pound sterling and the euro, prices of prepaid meters may have increased again. Sources disclosed that meter manufacturers are incurring higher production costs following abysmal fall of the naira. Though, currently, the regulator determines the prices of meters, sources who preferred not to be named said, should the naira fall continue, the regulator may allow market forces to determine meter prices.

The source said: “Following the continuous fall of the naira and the consequent high production cost, incurred by meter manufacturers, there are indications that the cost of prepaid meters will increase soon. Already Meter Asset Providers have stopped selling new meters as they await NERC to approve new prices that will be cost reflective so that they can meet their costs and even make a small margin.

“Because of the anticipated price increment they are no longer processing new meter applications, They are waiting a new price that will be cost-reflective. “Nobody can blame them as everybody knows how things are in the country. Even as a result of the forex volatility, meter manufacturers no longer send invoices. They said they will only resume sending invoices when the meter price is reviewed.”

It could be recalled that NERC had, in September 2023, increased the price of prepaid meters in a circular jointly signed by the commission’s Chairman, Sanusi Garba and its Commissioner, Legal, Licensing, and Compliance, Dafe Akpeneye. The circular was marked NERC/2023/020. The commission, according to the circular, stipulated that a single-phase meter will cost N81,975.16 instead of the previous price of N58,661.69 while the price of a three-phase meter was increased to N143,836.10 from N109,684.36. The source further revealed that customers who have paid for new meters but have not collected them will either be required to pay more to meet up with the anticipated new rate or be refunded their monies.