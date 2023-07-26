Forex Volatility: Analyst tasks CBN on ‘sustainable intervention framework’

The Director/Chief Executive Officer, Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE), Dr Muda Yusuf, has urged the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to “come up with a sustainable intervention framework to ensure the moderation of current volatility in the forex market.”

Commenting on developments in the foreign exchange market in recent weeks, especially the exchange rate pressure that has followed the CBN’s abolition, of its currency peg and adoption of the willing buyer/willing seller arrangement (exchange rates unification) on June 14, Dr Yusuf, in a statement, released on Sunday, stressed that the country’s foreign exchange system “needs to be managed in way that would not undermine investors’ confidence.”

He stated: “The volatility in the foreign exchange market is naturally unsettling. But it is not unexpected given the long period of distortions in the foreign exchange market. Correcting the entrenched distortions would take some time. “But in the meantime, the monetary authorities should come up with a sustainable intervention framework to ensure the moderation of current volatility in the forex market. We recognise the forex supply limitations, but the system needs to be managed in way that would not undermine investors’ confidence.

Erosion of confidence triggers speculation and influences expectations, which in turn, trigger diverse responses among economic players.” The CPPE boss listed factors, which, he believes, are responsible for the current volatility in the fx market. These include, surge in money supply in the last one month, backlog of unmet foreign exchange demand and the transition “from a repressive market environment to a more liberalized market.”

As he put it: “There was a curious surge in monetary expansion in the last one month. Money supply grew by an unprecedented 15 per cent in one month between May and June 2023. Broad money grew by over N9 trillion, from N55.7 trillion to N64.9 trillion. This surge in monetary growth is unprecedented.

Obviously, this must have had an effect on the exchange rate. “The monetary authorities should investigate this drastic growth in money supply and take steps to curb subsequent expansion. Such dramatic growth in money supply poses a significant risk to macroeconomic stability, especially price stability.

“Over the last few years there had been a cumulative backlog of unmet foreign exchange demand, running into billions of dollars as a result of acute illiquidity in the foreign exchange market. With a more liberalised forex market, the pressure of the backlog of unmet demands and other maturing forex related obligations have been unleashed on the investors and exporters window.

“Transiting from a repressive market environment to a more liberalised market could be a source of market instability.” Noting there is need for the monetary authorities to be vigilant to prevent questionable capital outflows or speculative attacks on the naira, Yusuf stated: “A free market is not synonymous with complete absence of regulation. Free enterprise has to be complemented with an appropriate regulatory framework to curb illicit financial flows.”

He added: “The CBN should exercise better oversight on forex demands to ensure protection of the market from speculative assault and illicit capital outflows.” The CPPE CEO predicted that instability in the forex markets will subside in the next few months as there is likely to increase in oil output which would boost forex earnings. “The prospects of improved domestic refining of petroleum products in the coming months will reduce forex demand pressure from importation of petroleum products,” he said. According to him, “the CPPE believes that the Tinubu administration is on the right path and that the current volatility in the foreign exchange market are challenges typically inherent in a major policy transition. In a couple of months, we expect the instability to subside.”