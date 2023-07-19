Forex Transfer: Banks warn customers against unregistered firms

Some deposit money banks (DMBs) in the country have notified their customers that they will not receive offshore funds processed through unregistered payment services.

The lenders made the announcement via emails sent to their customers on Monday. In one of such emails, which Access Bank sent to its customers, according to New Telegraph’s finding, the lender included a current list of registered 24 payment services that it described as its “International Money Transfer Operators (IMTOs) partners.” New Telegraph reports that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), last week, released a list of 62 approved IMTOs as of July 10, 2023.

The apex bank also announced that all recipients of diaspora remittances, through the approved IMTOs, will have the option of, “receiving naira payment in addition to USD and eNaira as payout options.” It, however emphasised that IMTOs are required to pay out the proceeds using the “Investors and Exporters’ (I&E) window rate as the anchor rate on the day of the transaction.” Analysts note that banks’ advice to their customers not to patronise unregistered payment services is aimed at preventing forex dealers from taking advantage of the CBN’s recent forex reforms. As part of its efforts to ease pressure on the exchange rate, the CBN, on June 14, announced a series of measures as part of what it said was an ongoing reform of the foreign exchange market. Specifically, it collapsed all segments of the foreign exchange market into the I&E window and announced the reintroduction of the “willing buyer, willing seller” model at the window.

The move meant that the regulator had unified its multiple exchange rates. The regulator followed up the new measures with another circular a few days later on further changes to the forex market. Key directives in the circular included, the eligibility of all visible and invisible transactions for the I&E window, unrestricted access to funds in ordinary domiciliary accounts by account holders, reducing cash withdrawal and lifting transfer restrictions to allow amounts not exceeding $10,000 per day or its equivalent via telegraphic transfer.

The directives also included the elimination of the restriction of cash deposits into domiciliary accounts, orderly settlement of any committed FX forward transactions by the apex bank and normalization of the regulator’s Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) maintenance processes to ensure equity in its implementation across the banking industry. Meanwhile, the CBN) may have revoked the licences of 2,698 Bureaux De Change (BDCs), according to a news report yesterday. The report cited an updated list of BDCs just released by the apex bank, which according to it, indicates that the total number of approved BDCs in the country now stands at 2,991 compared with 5,689 as at December 31, 2021. This suggests that the apex bank has revoked the licenses 2,698