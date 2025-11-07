Forex Trader, 4 Others Jailed For Cybercrime In Kwara

The Ilorin Zonal Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has secured the conviction of five Internet fraudsters, including a forex trader, before Justices Suleman Akanbi and Mahmud Abdulgafar of the Kwara State High Court sitting in Ilorin.

The convicts: Sulyman Habeeb Kayode (a forex trader), Rufai Toheeb Ayomide, Isiaq Toheeb Olamilekan, Olayemi David Olasunkanmi, and Ameh Richard Samuel were found guilty of separate charges bor- dering on personation and retention of proceeds of unlawful activities brought against them by the antigraft agency.

Justice Akanbi handled the cases of Sulyman, Rufai, and Isiaq, while Olayemi and Ameh were tried before Justice Abdulgafar.

According to the charges, the defendants created fake Facebook profiles, impersonating American citizens to defraud unsuspecting victims contrary to Section 321 and punishable under Section 324 of the Penal Code Law. The defendants pleaded guilty to their respective charges.

Upon their pleas, the EFCC represented by An- drew Akoja, Muhammad Ridwan, and Omolade Ajibola reviewed the facts of the cases through prosecution witnesses and tendered the convicts’ extra-judicial statements, incriminating items recovered from them, and restitution sums, all of which were admitted in evidence.