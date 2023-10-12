Forex Trader, 2 Others Jailed For Internet Fraud In Kwara

A 26-year-old forex trader, Kolawole Temidayo Joshua, and two others have been sent to jail for offences bordering on internet fraud by Justice Mahmoud Abdulgafar of the Kwara State High sitting in Ilorin.

New Telegraph reports that the two others are Abdullahi Isiak and Daniel Roland Orji.

Prior to his arrest, Kolawole, who claimed to be a footballer, said he was also into selling football kits and other menial jobs such as selling dogs. He confessed in his extra-judicial statement that he was also into internet fraud and had benefited various sums of money from the illegal business.

The trio of Kolawole, Abdullahi and Daniel, who were arraigned on separate charges of one count each pleaded guilty to their respective charge, prompting the court to adjourn for judgment.

At the resumed hearing, Counsel who represented the EFCC in the prosecution of the cases, Muinat Bello and Isabel Adeniran, while reviewing the facts of the cases narrated the circumstances that led to the arrest of the defendants.

“The counsel also tendered exhibits including phones, extrajudicial statements and money which they brought as restitutions by the defendants, which were admitted in evidence. Thereafter, they urged the court to admit that the prosecution had proved the essential ingredients of the crime to warrant the conviction of the defendants.

Justice Abdulgafar, in his judgment, found the defendants guilty and convicted them as charged.

The judge sentenced Kolawole to 6 months imprisonment with the option of N500,000 (Five Hundred Thousand Naira Only) and ordered that one iphone 12 and the sum of $200 (Two Hundred United States Dollars) be forfeited to the federal government.

The court also sentenced Abdullahi to six months imprisonment, which is to be suspended and ordered that his iphone 12 Promax used as an instrument of crime be forfeited to the Federal Government.

Equally, Justice Abdulgafar sentenced Daniel to six months imprisonment with an option of N150,000 while his iphone 6 and the sum of $250 (Two Hundred and Fifty United States Dollars) were forfeited to the Federal Government.