Forex: ‘Tinubu’s Policy Makes Planning Easier’

The Chief Executive Officer of Airtel Africa, Segun Ogunsanya, has said President Bola Tinubu’s foreign exchange policy has made planning easier for businesses in the country. Ogunsanya said this in an interaction with newsmen after a meeting with the President at the Presidential Villa yesterday.

Asked to comment on the President’s policy since he took over power, the Airtel boss said: “We had massive issues with liquidity FX; we still have some issues with FX liquidity, but at least slightly more predictable than it was a couple of months ago. It makes it easier for us to do better planning. “We’re not out of the woods yet, but we can see light at the end of the tunnel.”

Ogunsanya, who said he was billed to retire in six months, also disclosed that his company was planning to set up a data center in the country. “The data center will be one of the largest data center in Africa; ,it is going to serve all the multinationals in the country. So it’s going to serve some of the Foreign countries. Certainly it is going to be one of the largest in Africa.

“Though airtel is yet to do final budgeting but we’ve got the land; we’ve got the consultants, and we’re going to break ground very soon,” he disclosed. On what the President told him, he said: “The President said Nigerians should expect the best from this government.” Asked about challenges facing the company, he said “some challenges that we are working on. What I think, there is going to be light at the end of the tunnel.”