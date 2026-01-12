Forex Stability: Nigeria Takes Delivery Of N150bn Worth Of Bulk Wheat

Following the exchange rate stability in the country, importation of raw materials and other items has improved as major seaports recently took delivery of 224,141 tonnes of bulk wheat worth N150 billion ($115.43 million). The import represents the last batch of imports ordered by flour millers in 2025.

According to a shipping data by the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), two of the vessels will berth at Tincan Port, 73,375 tonnes; Calabar Port, 37,000 tonnes and Lagos Port Complex, 113,766 tonnes.

At Tincan Port, the shipping data indicated that Aquadonna and Altus would berth at Josepdam terminal with 38,711 tonnes and 34,664 tonnes respectively this week, noting that at Calabar Port, Columbia River would offload 10,000 tonnes; MV Densa Dolphin, 10,000 tonnes and Aquadonna, 17,000 tonnes.

It stressed that Bright Imabari with 57,200 tonnes and Genco Laddey, 56,566 tonnes with be moored this week at Apapa Bulk Terminal Limited (ABTL), Lagos Port.

Meanwhile, the latest report from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), said wheat imports to the country would increase by 450,000 tonnes to reach 6.7 million tonnes.

It explained that lower global wheat prices would persist through the 2025/2026 marketing year, favouring imports and contributing to reduced prices for wheat-based products in Nigeria as wheat flour millers noted that the stabilised exchange rate had improved companies’ market capitalisation, allowing importers to make more profitable business decisions.

Recall that the removal of 15 per cent import duty by the Federal Government had encouraged bakers and other consumers to import 4.8 million tonnes of wheat valued at N3.8 trillion ($2.5 billion) in 2025 from Russia, Latvia, Poland, United States among others through Nigerian ports.

According to the Premium Breadmakers Association of Nigeria (PBAN), the nation now imports more than 4.8 million tonnes of wheat annually to cover a widening supply gap, driving up production costs and destabilising the bread market.

At the association’s 2025 Day-Out Exhibition and Master Class in Lagos, PBAN President, Emmanuel Onuorah said that Nigeria consumes about 5.1 million tonnes of wheat each year, while domestic production barely reaches 300,000 tonnes.

He noted that the imbalance had placed enormous strain on bakers, especially as bread remains one of the most accessible and widely consumed staples in the country, stressing that domestic wheat production is being crippled by insecurity, including banditry, kidnappings, and attacks on farmers.

He stressed that the economic pressures had further weakened the sector as more than 40 per cent of bakeries had shut down, reducing PBAN’s membership from over 100,000 to fewer than 60,000.

In November 2025, NPA’s shipping position revealed that four vessels offloaded 201, 979 metric tonnes at Apapa Bulk Terminal Limited (ABTL) and Greenview Development Nigeria Limited at Lagos Port, noting that MV Annika N berthed ABTL with 49,082 tonnes; Serene Amelia, 53, 733 tonnes and Equinox Dan II, 56,600 tonnes as CN Maoming offloaded 39,564 tonnes at GDNL. In October, NPA data indicated that 158,261 tonnes of the grain were conveyed to Lagos Port by vessels as Desert Puma offloaded 56,173 tonnes and Theoslogo. S, 56,750 tonnes offloaded their consignments at ABTL, while Stella Lady with 18,638 tonnes and Elequssa, 26,700 tonnes discharged the grain at GDNL. Also, Russian Agroexport noted that Nigeria imported approximately 6.3 million tonnes of wheat, up 1.2 million tonnes from the previous year in the 2024/25 season, following a temporary zero import duty. It noted that Russian wheat accounted for 1.4 million tonnes of this total, more than triple the volume shipped the previous season. Also in July 2025, NPA’s shipping position revealed that five ships discharged 270,707 of the grain at Apapa Bulk Terminal Limited (ABTL), Lagos Port, Apapa, saying that Effy N offloaded 53,000 tonnes; Silhouette Island, 55,000 tonnes; t Desert Diamond, 52, 861 tonnes, Spring Lotus, 56, 570 tonnes and Tegal, 53, 276 tonnes.

In May, the data revealed that 416,161 tonnes of the grain were discharged at ABTL, GDNL, Standard Flour Mills (SFM) and Josepdam terminals from four vessels.

According to NPA data, ABTL moored Desert Glory with 53,785 tonnes; Ton Hill, 53,444 tonnes; Spring Lotus, 53,445 tonnes; Copenhagen Commerce, 56,136 tonnes, San Antonio, 52,250 tonnes, CL Jiangmen, 24,000 tonnes.

Also, GDNL received Shanghai Eagle laden with 40,400 tonnes, Serenity, 34,513 tonnes, while SFM berthed Malteza with 14,300 tonnes and Yasa Rose, 15,087 tonnes. At Tincan Island and Calabar ports, Josepdam took delivery of 35,802 tonnes from Lyra M and Desert Ranger, 17,000 tonnes respectively.

In February, six vessels berthed with 209,944 tonnes of Russian wheat valued at N194 billion ($118 million) at the Lagos ports despite bad weather which hit Russian grain, leading to 30 per cent fall in export. Of the imports to Lagos Port, Unity Discovery berthed with 57,029.34 tonnes; Alypso N, 54,999 tonnes and Copenhagen Commerce, 56,844 tonnes offloaded the grain at ABTL.

Also, Sweet lady II, 37,400 tonnes and Allegra, 29,701 tonnes berthed at Greenview Development Nigeria Limited (GDNL) of the port, while Alda berthed with 31,000 tonnes at Josepdam, Tincan Island Port in January.