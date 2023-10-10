Forex Squeeze: Value of Nigeria’s drug import drops by 41% to N335bn

There are indications that the importation of drugs from India to Nigeria has slumped by 41 per cent in the last two years from N572 billion ($636 million) to N336 billion ($373 million) due to foreign exchange crisis and increase in local production in the the country.

Findings by New Telegraph has shown that Internation Trade Statisctics (ITS) on Nigerian imports revealed drug imports from China also dropped by 17 per cent from $201 million to $167 million between 2020 and 2022.

It added that Nigeria imported $2.84 billion drugs from various countries in 2020, noting that the imports had gone down by 68 per cent or $1.53 billion in 2022.

However, apart from foreign exchange challenges, the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) said local production was among other factors that had contributed to the dip in pharmaceutical imports recorded in the last two years.

In 2021, the Director-General of the agency, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, complained over the influx of counterfeit pharmaceutical products, saying that she would ensure that importation of drugs was reduced from 70 per cent to 30 per cent by 2025.

Adeyeye said that the agency had tightened the belt around shipment of drugs into the country and read its riot act to drug manufacturers, who bring drugs into the country.

She noted that increasing local drug manufacturing would help curb the prevalence of substandard drugs and ensure drug security in the country.

The director-general stressed that the agency had been to China and India, saying that NAFDAC now deal with the laboratories directly and not the agents like what it used to be.

She said: “We are using multifaceted approaches to curb substandard and falsified medicine in the country. If a country is over-dependent on importation of medicine, such country will get substandard drugs.

“So, we want to change the 70 per cent importation of drugs into the country to 30 per cent by 2025, so that as a nation we can say we have drug security because we don’t have that now. A country that is not drug secure is not secured in other facets.”

She reiterated that the main goal of the body at its inception was to formulate and implement policies to enhance and promote local pharmaceutical production.

These led to the formulation of policies, including the 5+5 Policy or regulatory directive (RD), which is aimed at the migration of previously imported products to local manufacturing after renewal of the previous five years before the RD date. The renewal for five years post the effective RD date is the last approval to import.

She explained that the outcome of the policy showed that as of July 2023, a total of 57 companies, representing about 30 per cent of total number of local manufacturers, had provided the blueprint for migration to local manufacturing to the drug registration and regulatory affairs directorate of NAFDAC.