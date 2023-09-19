Forex Squeeze: Letters of Credit payments drop to $71.14m

With the seemingly unabating foreign exchange scarcity in the country making it difficult for banks to meet importers’ foreign exchange demands, payments through Letters of Credit (L/Cs) fell to $71.14 million in July from $79.18 million in June, findings by New Telegraph has shown.

An analysis of the apex bank’s data on international payments indicate that compared with Q1’23 numbers, there has been a sharp drop in L/C payments in the last few months.

Specifically, a breakdown of the data shows that L/C payments amounted to $107.78 million in January 2023; $171.95 million in February; $269.49 million in March; $152.52 million in April; $60.29 million in May; $79.18 million in June and $71.14million in July.

This implies that at $549.22 million, payment through L/Cs in the first three months of the year(Q1’23) was 88.10 per cent or $257.23 million higher than the $291.10 million that lenders spent on settling LCs in the second quarter of the year(Q2’23).

A Letter of Credit (LC), also known as a documentary credit, is a mode of payment used for the importation of visible goods.

Specifically, it is a letter from a bank guaranteeing that a buyer’s (importer) payment to a seller (exporter) will be received on time and for the correct amount, upon presentation of stipulated documents that conform to the terms and conditions of the documentary credit.

Analysts attribute the significant decline in L/C payments in Q2’23, compared with the preceding quarter, to Nigeria’s falling external reserves, which have generally been on a downtrend since the beginning of the year due to weak crude oil output and inadequate foreign exchange inflows.

According to CBN data, the external reserves which stood at $37.07 billion as of January 3, 2023 dropped to $33.30 billion as at September 14, 2023.

In a statement released on September 6, Fitch Ratings, citing data in the recently released audited financial statements of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), warned that the country’s weaker net external reserves position, points to external risks its economy.

The rating agency said in the statement that “the recent publication of consolidated financial statements to end-2022 by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), the first for many years, suggest the net reserve position may be weaker than we had anticipated. The statements, which confirm sizeable liabilities, increase transparency around Nigeria’s reserves, but important gaps remain, preventing a reliable assessment of the net reserve position.”

It also pointed out that when it affirmed Nigeria’s rating at ‘B-’ with a Stable Outlook in May, the country’s external finances were a key rating sensitivity and that it had estimated that around 30 per cent of Nigeria’s gross reserves (which were $37 billion at en d-2022) comprised swaps with domestic banks, even though it believed that some other reserves may be encumbered.

According to Fitch, Nigeria’s weaker net reserve position could hamper the pace of exchange-rate liberalisation through more constrained FX supply, a development that, it said, has the potential to weigh on investor sentiment.

It noted that Nigeria’s gross foreign reserves fell by $3 billion in January-August 2023, reaching $34 billion in August, which is equivalent to around 4.1 months of current external payments.

New Telegraph reports that countries grappling with Balance of Payments (BOP) difficulty or a currency crisis (that is not being able to pay for essential imports or service their external debt repayments), usually resort to tightening L/C rules in order to reduce imports.

For instance, with the Covid-19 crisis negatively impacting the global economy in 2020, leading to a sharp drop in the price of oil(the commodity that accounts for over 80 per cent of Nigeria’s forex earnings) as well as reduced inflows to developing economies, the CBN, as part of its efforts, at the time, to curb abuses in the forex market and conserve the external reserves, announced the removal of third parties from buying of foreign exchange routed through Form M, L/Cs and other forms of payment.

The apex bank directed that Form M for L/Cs, Bills for Collection and other forms of payment should only be opened in favour of the ultimate supplier of a product or service.

However, the organised private sector (OPS) expressed its opposition to the directive, resulting in the CBN issuing another circular, which stated that where it is unavoidable that importers choose to use a buying company, other than the primary manufacturer, such importers should, among other requirements, submit a list of eligible third parties that the banking industry regulator can consider as ultimate suppliers of products.