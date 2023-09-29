Forex Squeeze: Cardoso Meets Investors, Promises to Address Hiccups

Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Olayemi Cardoso, has assured investors of tge apex bank’s readiness to address the current liquidity challenge in the country. While pledging a conducive atmosphere for unhindered in- vestment, Cardoso said his team had a short-term goal of address- ing structural issues within the financial system that gave rise to the liquidity challenge in the first instance.

He gave the assurance in his office on Thursday when a group of investors paid him a courtesy visit. The CBN governor, whose appointment was confirmed on Tuesday by the National Assembly, said that under his leadership, the new management team at the bank would do its best to tackle the impediments to liquidity in the foreign exchange market in Nigeria.

He pledged that CBN would do all within its statutory functions to address identified distortions and ensure a conducive atmosphere for different categories of investors. Disclosing plans to formally unveil his agenda for the monetary and financial sector in the days ahead, the CBN governor harped on importance of credibility and transparency in implementing the bank’s monetary policy.

To achieve this, he said the bank would focus on strengthening its data-gathering system to ensure that only verifiable data are relied upon for evidence- based decisions. According to him, the CBN would also adhere to rules that are known, acceptable and transparent for the conduct of monetary policy.

On the relationship between the monetary and fiscal authorities, the new CBN governor said there would continue to be consensus between both authorities to harmonise their positions on the interest rate and inflation. He, however, said the bank would remain open to different views in its push for greater transparency.

Meanwhile, Mr. Cardoso said the bank would only provide strategic policy support to critical sectors of the economy while allowing experts to take charge of such critical sectors, given that the expertise lies within other relevant agencies. In their remarks, the investors, led by Mrs. Ireti Samuel- Ogbu, said they were at the CBN to discuss ways of strengthening collaboration to boost foreign investment in Nigeria.

The group also emphasised issues around the bank’s independence and the need to grow the country’s foreign exchange reserves, among other issues.