Forex Scarcity: 50% Airline Operators May Shutdown If Nothing Is Done – Okonkwo

A front-line airline operator, and the Chairman of United Nigeria Airline (UNA), Prof. Obiora Okonkwo has raised the alarm over the continued scarcity of foreign exchange and the worrisome devaluation of the naira, saying that 50 per cent of operators in the aviation industry may soon be grounded.

Okonkwo said this in Abuja during the annual staff retreat organised for the staff members of United Nigeria Airlines.

He noted that should the government not take any proactive measures towards addressing the continued devaluation of the naira and the rising demands for foreign exchange, about 50 per cent of aircraft may be out of service.

Okonkwo stated that as an airline operator, he was concerned that the government had not responded to several calls for the stabilisation of naira, to ameliorate the economic challenges confronting the aviation industry and other sectors.

On the staff retreat, he disclosed that the management of the airline has remained consistent in motivating its staff members and ensuring that the right attitude to work was maintained.

” If care is not taken in the next one month or so, up to 50 per cent of the aircraft should be out of service. Not because operators don’t want to, but it is becoming impossible for them to keep the plan and when that happens, people will lose their jobs and probably those who have loans in the bank won’t be able to pay.

” I want to use this opportunity to let the government know that it should consider the aviation industry alongside Agriculture and others, for aviation is no longer for the rich. It is a catalyst for economic growth. Imagine that one month that airline doesn’t fly, it is a security issue.

” We are even tired of talking about it. The danger we have here in the aviation sector is that the only thing we have to sell to pay our staff, aviation fuel and other things, is tickets.

“Every other person in the aviation ecosystem is supported by the ticket you buy. If you wake up in the morning and you have every hour prices of things going high, the naira value is changing, you can’t be changing tickets in that manner.

“And even if you want to, there is thus concern that if you want to benchmark your tickets over and above or within the dollar range, there is an extent you will get, you will be flying empty.

” Our profit is not in the cost of ticket you sell, but it is in the number of passengers and average ticket you are able to put together.

” So we are worried we don’t want this ticket to get out of the reach of majority of Nigerians, because of the exchange rate. So we are really concerned”, he added.