Forex Reserves Rebound Amid Sustained Monetary Tightening

The steady increase in the country’s external reserves in recent weeks has been driven by the monetary tightening measures introduced and maintained by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), especially since October 2023, when the current management team of the apex bank assumed office, writes Tony Chukwunyem

Citing factors such as naira stability, rising Foreign Portfolio Investment (FPI) inflows and remittances, as well as a decline in imports of oil and other goods, analysts at Comercio Partners , in their H2’ 2025 Macroeconomic outlook for Nigeria, released last week, projected that the country’s gross external reserves will likely rise to $43 billion by the end of this year.

They stated: “Nigeria’s foreign exchange reserves saw notable growth through 2024, peaking above $40 billion, supported by key policy shifts such as savings from the removal of fuel subsidies and improved fiscal management.

This reserve buildup was further strengthened by a sharp rise in Foreign Portfolio Inflows (FPI), which increased by 106.5% to $13.35 billion.

However, the trend began to shift in the first half of 2025. The foreign reserves show a gradual but sustained decline, falling to $37.37 billion in June, despite a brief recovery in May.

“Critically, while FPI has surged, Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) fell significantly, down 42.3% to $1.08 billion. This is concerning, as FDI represents more stable, long-term capital that supports structural economic growth compared to the short-term, sentiment-driven nature of FPI.

The uptick in FPI likely reflects opportunistic capital inflows attracted by Nigeria’s high-interest rate environment rather than deep investor confidence in long-term fundamentals.

This inflow can be volatile and quickly reversed in the face of global shocks or domestic policy missteps.”

The analysts further said: “Nigeria’s Balance of Payments (BoP) has been improving steadily. In 2024, the country recorded a BoP surplus of $6.83 billion, marking a clear turnaround from deficits of $3.34 billion in 2023 and $3.32 billion in 2022.

In Q1 2025, Nigeria posted a current account surplus of $3.73 billion, which amounts to about 54 per cent of the total recorded for the entire year 20247.

By the end of 2025, we expect the Balance of Payments to grow by around 70 per cent compared to last year, supported by the currency now being at a more competitive rate that encourages exports and discourages imports.

Additionally, savings from reduced oil importation, given Nigeria’s declining reliance on imported petroleum products, are also contributing to this improvement.

“Looking at Nigeria’s external debt obligations, the total coupon payments for H2 2025, combined with the $1.118 billion Eurobond principal maturing in November 2025, amount to $1.813 billion.

Given current reserve levels, this debt service burden is covered approximately 20 times over.”

Projections

“We project external reserves to reach approximately $43 billion by year-end, reflecting a 15.6 per cent increase from their end-June 2025 level.

Supportive tailwinds include a stable currency, rising foreign inflows and remittances, and a decline in imports of oil and other goods.”

Although they pointed out that the repayment of Eurobond principal and interest, bearish oil prices, ongoing challenges with crude oil production and other such headwinds, might affect the accuracy of their forecast, the analysts said that their outlook for Nigeria’s Eurobonds, “in the near to medium term remains cautiously optimistic,” adding that “as long as the government maintains policy continuity, increases domestic revenue particularly due to notable tax reforms, and keeps the naira relatively stable, it should be able to meet its debt obligations, including Eurobond interest and principal payments when due.”

Similarly, in a report released about a week before the publication of the Comercio Partners’ H2’25 Macroeconomic outlook, analysts at CardinalStone Research projected that the external reserves would reach $41 billion by the end of the year.

According to the analysts, sustained FPI inflows and expected fresh external borrowing by the Federal Government will support external reserves accretion and liquidity in the second half of this year.

“As noted earlier in the fiscal section of this report, the Federal Government is seeking to raise $1.2 billion through the Debt Management Office (DMO) and a further $2.0 billion at concessionary rates through multilateral sources in 2025.

“Elsewhere, despite our base case expectation for a 50- 100bps reduction in policy rate, Nigeria’s carry trade is likely to remain attractive enough for providers of foreign capital, especially considering the positive macro traction and improved credit ratings.

“These proposed external borrowings, alongside other anticipated inflows, will likely boost the FX reserves to c.$41.00 billion by yearend, compared to $37.27 billion as of H1’25,” the CardinalStone Research analysts said.

They also noted that Nigeria attracted FPI inflows totaling $8.05 billion in the first six months of this year, “almost matching the total inflow of $8.53 billion recorded in 2024.”

Predicting that, “at the current run rate, (FPI) inflows could reach $16.08 billion by year-end, marking the highest on record,” the analysts attributed the surge to “carry-trade opportunities,” occasioned by the

The CBN has appropriately tightened monetary policy and should maintain a tight stance going forward considering still high inflation and external pressures

CBN’s prolonged tight monetary policy stance. They pointed out that the CBN has maintained a stable policy rate, “even as several emerging market central banks have begun cutting rates.”

Noting that, “the CBN was reluctant to ease too quickly in an effort to keep rates attractive to foreign investors,” the analysts said they expect, “sustained FPI inflows, particularly as Nigeria prepares for a potential re-entry into the JP Morgan Bond Index, having been excluded for the past decade.”

IMF advice

Indeed, in its 2025 Article IV Consultation report on Nigeria released on July 2nd, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) advised the CBN to maintain a tight monetary policy stance, stating that the apex bank’s tightening measures, including an 875 basis points hike in the benchmark interest rate- the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) in2024, were key to addressing inflationary concerns and stabilising the exchange rate.

As the IMF put it: “The CBN has appropriately tightened monetary policy and should maintain a tight stance going forward considering still high inflation and external pressures.”

The Fund, which also noted that the CBN increased the Cash Reserve Requirement (CRR) to 50 percent, and issued Open market operation (OMO) bills to manage liquidity, said that the tightening has “incentivized fx inflows and supported stability in the fx market”.

Interestingly, in a statement it released on April 1st, the CBN announced that the country’s Net Foreign Exchange Reserves (NFER) stood at $23.11 billion at the end of 2024, their highest level in three years.

The NFER, which adjusts gross reserves to account for near-term liabilities such as currency swaps and forward contracts, stood at just $3.99 billion at the end of 2023, the CBN said, adding that the figure was $8.19 billion in 2022 and $14.59 billion in 2021.

The regulator said the improved position was due to “substantial reduction” in short-term foreign exchange liabilities, notably swaps and forward obligations. It also cited measures aimed at boosting forex market confidence and reserves, alongside increased non-oil foreign exchange inflows.

The statement quoted CBN Governor, Olayemi Cardoso, as saying: “This improvement in our net reserves is not accidental; it is the outcome of deliberate policy choices aimed at rebuilding confidence, reducing vulnerabilities, and laying the foundation for long-term stability.

“We remain focused on sustaining this progress through transparency, discipline, and market-driven reforms.” He noted that gross external reserves also climbed to $40.19 billion at the end of 2024, up from $33.22 billion the previous year.

While reserves declined in the first quarter of 2025 due to seasonal factors and foreign debt interest payments, Cardoso said the CBN anticipated a “steady uptick” in reserves throughout the second quarter, supported by increased oil output and non-oil export growth.

Commenting on the reserves accretion during the post Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting press conference held on May 20, Cardoso said it reflected growing confidence in the CBN’s renewed FX market liberalisation policies and efforts to boost transparency, adding that the apex bank had implemented measures to shore up foreign exchange reserves, which were now yielding positive results.

According to him, measures such as enhanced digital monitoring of FX flows and tighter over – sight of foreign exchange usage and Bureau de Change (BDC) operators, have also limited leakages, thereby promoting a more sustainable forex environment.

“Given the relative stability in the foreign exchange market, members urge the bank to sustain the implementation of the ongoing reforms to further boost the economy,” the CBN Governor said.

Also, while reading the communiqué of the July MPC meeting, held last week, which saw the CBN leaving the MPR unchanged for the third time in a row at 27.50 percent, Cardoso stated that, “the external sector also remains stable and resilient despite persisting uncertainties in the global macroeconomic environment,” adding that “gross external reserves rose to $40.11 billion on July 18, 2025, representing about 9.5 months of import cover for goods.”

Conclusion

But despite the positive results of the CBN’s tightening measures, the consensus among financial experts, over the weekend, was that weak oil price prospects, OPEC+ supply uncertainty, global inflation pressures and softer global growth expectations, still pose risks to forex reserves accumulation.