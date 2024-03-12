Forex: Report downgrades Nigerian banking sector’s brand value

A new report by Brand Finance Journal has listed Nigeria among countries with decreased aggregate brand value. The report, which focused on top 500 most valuable banking brands, also placed Russia and Malaysia in the same category. According to the leading brand valuation consultancy, three African brands — Equity Bank (92.46), FNB (92.29) and Kenya Commercial Bank (91.47) — all rank among the top five strongest banks, while Capitec is seventh at 89.08. “On average, the brand strength index of the 19 African brands that appear in the Top 500 Banking Brands 2024 is stronger than any other continent,” the report said.

“Nigerian banks have suffered as a result of the slippage in the value of the naira against other currencies. Access Bank had the added sad loss of its highly respected CEO in a plane crash in the US. “Only 11 of the top 50 countries experienced decreases in aggregate value, led by Russia (69%), Malaysia (20%) and Nigeria (14%). “Unsurprisingly, due the international sanctions imposed on Russia, the country’s two largest bank brands — VTB Bank and Sberbank — have suffered the biggest falls in brand value by percentage, with 91 per cent and 63 per cent plunges, respectively,” the report said. It funrher hinted that the combined value of the world’s top 500 most valuable banking brands has reached a record $1.44-trillion, almost double what it was a decade ago. Placing China ahead of others, the report said the Chinese banking sector demonstrated a notable recovery, with the “big four” banks remaining well ahead of their US counterparts.

According to the journal, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China is the world’s most valuable banking brand for the eighth consecutive year, boasting a three per cent rise in brand value to $71.8 billion. China Construction Bank, Agricultural Bank of China and Bank of China secure second, third and fourth positions respectively, following single-digit percentage increases in each of their brand values. Brand Finance’s research indicates that local and regional banks are performing as well as — and, in many cases, better than — global banks in terms of positioning their brand in the hearts and minds of customers.