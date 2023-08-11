Forex Reforms: Nigeria Attracts $1.4bn Inflows In One Month

The Investors and Exporters’ (I&E) window attracted an inflow of $1.41 billion in June following foreign exchange reforms introduced by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) on June 14, data released by the apex bank yesterday shows. According to the data, the amount is 23.68 percent or $270 million higher than the $1.14 billion that came into the official forex market -I&E window- in May.

However, the data indicates that local inflow continued to sustain the official market as it hit $1.11 billion in June as a result of higher inflows from non-bank corporates ($597.10 million) and exporters($448 million). The CBN, on June 14, announced via a press statement signed by its Director, Financial Markets, Angela Sere-Ejembi, that all segments of the foreign exchange market had been collapsed into the I&E window and that it had reintroduced the “willing buyer, willing seller” model at the I&E window.

It followed up the new measures with another circular on further changes to the forex market. Key directives in the circular included, the eligibility of all visible and invisible transactions for the I&E window, unrestricted access to funds in ordinary domiciliary accounts by account holders, reducing cash withdrawal and lift- ing transfer restrictions to allow amounts not exceed- ing $10,000 per day or its equivalent via telegraphic transfer.

The directives also included the elimination of the restriction of cash de- posits into domiciliary ac- counts, orderly settlement of any committed FX for- ward transactions by the apex bank and normalization of the regulator’s Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) maintenance processes to ensure equity in its implementation across the banking industry.

Although the forex re- forms were well received among international financial institutions and global lenders such as the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank, foreign investors have not returned as the CBN has not yet settled outstanding demand for dollars from those of them seeking to repatriate funds and airlines seeking to send money from ticket sales abroad.

The development has led to forex shortages, thus making some businesses and individuals to resort to the parallel market, where the naira is trading weaker, thereby widening the gap with the official rate.