Forex: Naira Strengthens Further To N1, 770/$1 On Parallel Market

The Naira yesterday appreciated further against the dollar on the parallel market on Friday as it traded at N1,770/$1 compared with N1,860 per dollar on Thursday, forex traders said.

The Naira was on a wild free fall on the parallel market between Monday and Wednesday as it plunged to almost N1, 900 per dollar occasioned by surging demand for dollars amid increased scarcity of the greenback.

Analysts attribute the local currency’s recovery in the last two days to raids by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and other security agencies on street traders of forex in some of the nation’s major cities as well as the authorities’ clampdown on crypto firms.

However, the Naira depreciated against the dollar on the official market-the Investors and Exporters’ (I&E) window- on Friday as it closed at N1,665. 50/$1 compared to N1,571.31 per dollar on the previous day.

The Naira has been trading at above N1, 400 per dollar on the official market in recent weeks fol- lowing a revision of the methodology used to set the exchange rate by the market regulator FMDQ OTC Securities Exchange.

In its bid to stem the Naira’s decline, the CBN has been churning out circulars in recent weeks aimed at boosting forex liquidity.

Last Thursday, the apex bank barred International Oil Companies (IOCs) operating in the country from immediately remitting their entire forex proceeds to off- shore parent companies.

It also banned the payment of Personal Travel Allowance (PTA) and Business Travel Allowance (BTA) in cash by Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) and directed that these allowances must now be processed through electronic channels, including debit or credit cards.

Penultimate week, the regulator revised the guidelines on the operations of International Money Transfer Operators (IMTOs). Under the new guidelines, the IMTOs are restricted to inbound transfers only and mandated to payout international transfers in Naira.