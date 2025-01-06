Share

Popular Nigerian content creator, Mark Angel, has revealed the harrowing experiences he faced in 2024, describing it as the hardest year of his life.

In an emotional Instagram post on Sunday, Mark Angel disclosed losing $3.7 million in forex trading.

According to him, this incident plunged him into overwhelming debt and led to the seizure of his properties by loan sharks.

The comedian and filmmaker recounted how the financial loss brought him to the brink of despair, leaving him emotionally and mentally shattered.

“The weight of the loss was suffocating. I was drowning in debts, and one by one, I watched all my properties slip into the hands of loan sharks.

“It felt like my world was crumbling, and in my darkest moments, I considered ending it all,” he wrote.

While undergoing therapy to cope with the trauma, Mark Angel faced another challenge: a career-threatening scandal.

He said the ordeal exposed fake friends and pretenders in his life but ultimately strengthened his faith and resilience.

“It was in that storm that God began to uncover the truth.

“He exposed the fake friends, the pretenders, and the ones who had been silently sabotaging my peace and my circle. It was painful, but it was necessary,” he added.

Despite the setbacks, Mark Angel expressed gratitude for the unwavering support of those who stood by him.

He highlighted the roles played by his daughters, ex-wife, pastor, and close friends in helping him navigate the dark period.

“To everyone who stood with me, prayed for me, and held me up when I had no strength left, thank you,” he wrote.

He also shared how his experiences deepened his faith and reliance on God.

“2024 was the hardest year of my life, but it was also the year God drew me closer to Him. Through the ashes, He taught me resilience, faith, and the true meaning of grace.”

