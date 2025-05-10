FOREX: MAN Decries Huge Losses By Members

Share

Members of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) have raised concerns over the massive losses they are incurring due to the scarcity and depreciating value of foreign exchange in the country.

Kamoru Yusuf, Chairman of the Basic Metals, Iron and Steel Fabricated Metal Sectoral Group of MAN and a national council member of the association, made this known during a visit by members of the Senior Course 47, 2025 of the Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Jaji.

The delegation, led by Usman Hashim Mohammed, visited KAM Holding Limited in Ilorin, Kwara State.

Yusuf, who is also the Group Managing Director of KAM Holding Ltd., described as detrimental the situation where manufacturers are unable to remit payments for imported raw materials—now converted to finished goods and sold—at previous exchange rates that were significantly lower than current rates.

He, however, commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration for implementing policies aimed at salvaging the Naira, curbing inflation, and stabilizing the economy.

He also lauded ongoing efforts to tackle currency speculation, which has posed a major challenge to the stability of the Naira against the Dollar.

Represented by the Vice Chairman of KAM Holding Ltd., Mrs. Iyadunni Yusuf, the industrialist expressed optimism that with sustained government support for the steel manufacturing sector, both the industry and the country would experience positive transformation.

“It is our hope that your tour of our facility will give you deeper insight into the complex processes involved in manufacturing iron and steel products and help you appreciate our contribution to nation-building,” he stated.

Speaking on the theme of the delegation’s visit—“Harnessing Grassroots Intelligence for Enhanced Internal Security”—Yusuf emphasized the importance of community engagement in intelligence gathering, noting that early detection of threats through grassroots collaboration builds trust between citizens and security agencies.

He further explained that one of the driving motivations behind the growth of KAM Holding Ltd. is to reduce unemployment and contribute to social stability.

In his remarks, Mohammed explained that the environmental study tour to Kwara State was part of the College’s updated curriculum, aimed at responding to the country’s prevailing security challenges.

He commended KAM Holding Ltd. for its significant role in enhancing the state’s security through job creation and economic development, not only in Kwara but across the country.

“It is also gratifying to observe that a significant number of the company’s employees are women—many of whom fall into the category of vulnerable persons in our communities. Whether knowingly or not, this is helping to resolve some underlying security issues within the state,” he said.

