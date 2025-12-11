Forex Inflow Boost: Clear Resurgence In Investor Confidence

The recent surge in foreign exchange inflows into the economy in the last two years of the current administration obliviously represents hope in the nation’s quest for growth.

Following recent outcomes and indicators, especially with regard to naira stability and availability of forex in the face of drastic drop in oil prices, one can confidently say that the fiscal reforms put in place by the government, though severe at the beginning, are gradually yielding positive results.

Specifically, the reforms driven by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) attracted foreign capital inflows worth $20.98 billion in the first 10 months of the current year.

Reflecting on the feat, which represents 70 per cent increase over total inflows for 2024 and a 428 per cent surge compared to the$3.9 billion recorded in 2023.

CBN Governor, Olayemi Cardoso, described the experience as clear resurgence in investor confidence, which is expected to drive greater milestones in the months ahead. Already, the financial markets is witnessing interest in Nigeria assets from domestic and global investors, as seen in the latest capital inflows to the country.

Renewed investor’ interest

The rising investors’ interest is linked to fallout of crucial reforms instituted by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) under the Olayemi Cardoso leadership. Upon assuming office in October 2023, the apex bank leadership had prioritised reforms to rebuild Nigeria’s economic buffers and strengthen resilience.

CBN’s policies, including the currency reforms, led to investment inflows from abroad, and reduced interventions in the domestic forex market.

The unification of exchange rates and the clearing of over $7 billion FX backlog raised the country’s investment outlook, with multilateral organizations, like the World Bank describing it as bold intervention to improve the economy’s sustainability in the long run.

Also, Nigeria’s sovereign risk spread has fallen to the lowest level since January 2020, erasing the premium accumulated during the pandemic and subsequent strain on its economy. All these are deliberate efforts to woo investors and sustain capital inflows to the economy.

Cardoso had explained that over the past year, the apex bank has sustained the unification of the multiple exchange‑rate windows. He said that at present, the once‑crippling multi-billion dollar FX backlog has been fully cleared, restoring credibility and giving businesses the confidence to plan.

Cardoso said story of Nigeria’s economic recovery cannot be appreciated without first recalling where “we started, because the reforms of today are borne out of a determination to change the conditions we met”. “When this leadership team as- sumed office, our economy faced severe macroeconomic distortions. Inflation was surging. FX liquidity had evaporated.

External reserves were non-existent . Trust in economic management had weakened. Unorthodox monetary prac- tices had eroded confidence. Businesses could not plan or price. Investors could not commit.”

Continuing, he said: “The foreign exchange market was in paralysis. A backlog of over US$7 billion in unmet FX obligations undermined market integrity. The spread between official and parallel market rates had blown out to more than 60 per cent, creating distortions and rent‑seeking opportunities.”

“High inflation had become normalised, stuck in double digits for most of the last 35 years and risen to 34.6% as of November 2024. Food prices were crippling households. Liquidity conditions were unstable. Many businesses faced an existential threat”.

Early threats/turnaround

Also, the banking sector, though fundamentally sound, was at risk of being dragged into distress by a deteriorating macro environment and inconsistent policy signals. “This was the Nigeria we inherited, not one standing at the edge of a macroeconomic precipice, but one that had already gone over the cliff.

It is important to recall this not for drama, but for context: the progress we cautiously acknowledge today is meaningful only when measured against the depth of the challenges that came before it,” he said.

According to Cardoso, over the past 12 months, Nigeria’s economy has transitioned from crisis management to laying the groundwork for a sustainable recovery.

“After nearly a decade in which real GDP growth averaged about two per cent, reforms have restored momentum and confidence in our broad macroeconomic environment.

Our economy grew by 4.23 per cent in the second quarter of 2025, the strongest pace in four years, driven by improvements in telecommunications, financial services, and oil production,” he said. “More importantly in terms of long-term stability, inflation, while still high, has moderated consistently.

From a peak of 34.6 per cent in November 2024, it has more than halved to 16.05 per cent in October 2025. This marks seven consecutive months of disinflation. Food inflation, the largest single component of the basket, fell to 13.12 per cent in October, down from 16.87 per cent in September and 21.87 per cent in August,” he said.

This significant, steady decline in inflation is restoring real purchasing power for households and businesses. It also demonstrates disciplined execution and Nigeria’s return to orthodox monetary policy. “We continue with determination to bring inflation down further. The current double-digit rate cannot be acceptable.

Price stability is the foundation of sustainable growth. Our transition to an inflation‑targeting framework is gaining traction. We have improved data analytics, strengthened communication, and ended monetary financing of fiscal deficits. These actions have strength

We must acknowledge that genuine economic growth extends beyond statistical adjustments. For ordinary Nigerians to experience meaningful improvement in living standards, the President Bola Tinubu administration must complement GDP rebasing with substantive policies addressing infrastructure deficits, security challenges, agricultural productivity, manufacturing capacity, and the overall ease of doing business

ened monetary policy transmission and an- chored expectations”. “Our models project continued disinflation in 2026, helped by stronger domestic production, improved FX liquidity, and more disciplined liquidity management.

As inflation moderates and becomes firmly anchored, we will calibrate the policy rate in line with evolving data”. “Domestic and international observers alike have noted Nigeria’s “huge turnaround” in macroeconomic management.

Our commitment remains clear: monetary policy will stay evidencebased, data-driven, and unwavering in its pursuit of price stability”. Nigeria’s hope of achieving $1 trillion economy by 2030 will gain significant support from the banking sector.

NBS’ position

Nigeria’s Statistician-General, Adeyemi Adeniran, had explained how the economy fared in the rebased Gross Domestic Product (GDP) report. He said: “In nominal terms, the rebased GDP for 2019 stood at N205.09 trillion N213.63 trillion in 2020, N243.30 trillion in 2021, N274.23 trillion in 2022, N314.02 trillion in 2023, and N372.82 trillion in 2024”.

The NBS noted that in 2019, the rebased nominal GDP at basic prices represented an increase of 41.7 per cent over the nominal GDP of 2019 of the old base year (2010), 39 per cent in 2020, 38.7 per cent in 2021, 36.1 per cent in 2022, 34.6 per cent in 2023 and 35.4 per cent in 2024.

“The results show that the structure of the Nigerian economy has changed significantly with a rise in the share of agriculture and services sectors and a fall in the share of the industries sector in nominal terms, indicating a shift in the structure of the Nigerian economy than earlier reported,” the NBS said.

Adeniran further explained that the rebasing allows the country to better reflect the realities of the economy. “It’s not just about a bigger number but about accurate, timely data that supports smarter policy and economic planning,” he said.

Banking sector contributions A well-recapitalised banking sector is undeniably crucial for the growth of the domestic economy.

Hence, Olayemi Cardoso, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor, advised banks to prepare for a new round of recapitalisation to ensure they have the necessary capital to support the Federal Government’s plan to achieve $1 trillion Gross Domestic Product (GDP) target by 2030.

He said that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s economic plan aims to reach a $1 trillion GDP by 2030, emphasising that the current bank capitalisation is insufficient to support such a large economic scale.

Cardoso asked: “Will Nigerian banks have sufficient capital rela- tive to the financial system’s needs in servicing a $1 trillion economy in the near future? In my opinion, the answer is “No!” unless we take action.

That action was the ongoing recapitalisation of banks, meant to prepare them for expansion and attract big ticket transactions to sup- port economic growth”. The Policy Advisory Council report on the national economy, had set an ambitious goal of achieving a GDP of $1 trillion, with clearly defined priority areas and strategies.

Adeniran revealed that incorpo- rated new and emerging sectors, con- sumption baskets update, and data collection refining methods helped produce a more complete picture of national output. Aliyu Ilias, developmental economist, noted that several sectors have previously remained un-captured in official data, particularly entertainment.

“By rebasing our GDP now, included those areas properly. This new visibility will make Nigeria appear much stronger to foreign investors, which will naturally help us attract more capital,” he said. He explained that the exercise will also reveal untapped economic potential and guide government resource allocation.

“It will show where we are strongest structurally, such as in mining or other emerging sectors. That insight will help the government focus its efforts more strategically.” “Finally,” he added, “it will support economic policy formulation, helping us align our strategy with the reality on the ground.

We will know exactly where to put more effort.” Ilias explained that while this statistical adjustment does not instantly generate new revenue, it creates a more reliable framework for fiscal planning, investment strategies, and development interventions.

For him, by aligning economic data with current realities, the government and private sector can more effectively target policies that stimulate job creation, improve productivity, and sustain long-term growth.

Seun Onigbinde, director of Civic Technology Group BudgIT, said the previous rebasing underscored the substantial impact of policy changes in the services and ICT sectors, such as telecommunications deregulation and banking sector recapitalisation.

“Rebasing of the GDP must reflect changes in the economy, which are a product of public policies over time,” he added. Rebasing is also critical for domestic policy.

It allows the government to better assess tax collection efficiency, measure sectoral contributions, and design social programmes that are data-driven and results-oriented.

Gabriel Okeowo, country director for BudgIT, said, “Rebasing allows plan- ners to be more intentional about solving Nigeria’s biggest problems: poverty, infrastructure gaps, and job creation.” Lagos-based economist, Nelson Ad- edeji, explained that despite the bump in GDP size, the rebasing never a silver bullet.

Last line

“Nigeria appears to be back in business as long-awaited economic reforms take shape,” said Emre Akcakmak, portfolio manager at East Capital. Key measures include improved currency liquidity, leeway for investors to repa- triate their profit, and the stable naira.

“We feel the Central Bank of Nigeria will continue to stem any sharp appreciation of the naira to limit profit taking from the fast money community,” Akcakmak said.

“Portfolio inflows have likely been supported by improved confidence amid key structural reforms, better FX market functioning and moderating dollar-naira volatility, as well as the still-robust nomi- nal yield buffer,” said Samir Gadio, head of Africa strategy at Standard Chartered Plc told Bloomberg.