Forex: Improving Non-oil Earnings Via Service Export

The Nigeria Export Promotion Council (NEPC) has expanded its mandate from solely promoting export of non-oil sector commodities to export of services with potential to yield $5 billon, Abdulwahab Isa reports

As things currently stand in the economy, the non-oil export sector has garnered sufficient resilience to steer the wobbling economy to a safer shore. Reviews of the economy by experts have shown that the sort of elixir and remedy required to jump-frog the economy to her previous position lies in the non-oil sector. Similarly, reports on crude oil sector affirmed that the sector in its current position was not only decapitated, but sufficiently worn out, having lost its previous potency.

Crude oil glory has evaporated. Its woes are rooted in multifaceted challenges. It’s been the sole dependent of the nation as a mono-resource income for decades, years of non-proper utilisation of oil proceeds, and glossing over economic diversification initiatives by past governments. Essentially, the current reforms by Presi- dent Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration with fuel subsidy removal, liberation of the oil sector, unification of the exchange policy regime, and other initiatives, are deliberate.

They aimed at enlarging investment space to accommodate the private sector and shifting the paradigm from oil to non-oil sector commodities. The ultimate goal is to make non-oil commodities the most reliable and biggest source of foreign exchange earnings for Nigeria.

Non-oil export potential

Before the discovery of crude oil, Nigeria was an agrarian country. It made its money from farming rather than oil. Nigeria made its remarkable imprint by exporting non-oil commodities as an agrarian country. Commodities like groundnut, cocoa, coffee, hide, skin, and others were the export products. Nigeria built her reputation as an Afri- can giant, not as a crude oil producer. The oil incursion into the economy changed the narrative to the unpleasant.

In the last three years, there has been a deliberate, conscious step towards reverting the economy to the old order, making non-oil commodities the brightest stars of the country’s economy. Three years ago, the Nigeria Export Promotion Council (NEPC) unveiled a series of programmes geared towards making non-oil export commodities the face of the country’s economy. One such programme is the Export- 4Survival Campaign, targeted at increasing Nigeria’s non-oil export products.

At the presentation of NEPC’s non-oil export performance scorecard for the first half of 2023, last week, Director and Chief Executive Officer of NEPC, Dr. Yakusak Ezra, reiterated the sector’s potential to bail out Nigeria’s economy from its current quagmire. The figures presented attested to non-oil sector efficacy. In the reference period (January to June), 24 different products were exported. They ranged from manufactured, semi-processed, solid minerals to agricultural commodities.

Of the top 15 products exported in the first half of 2023, urea, cocoa beans, cashew nuts and kernels, sesame seeds, and soy beans and meal dominated. A record of non-oil export returns from the various pre-shipment inspection agents showed that 3,944,344.17 metric tonnes of products worth $2.539 billion were exported in the first half of 2023 (January to June 2023), as against the sum of $2.593 billion for the corresponding period of 2022.

Non-oil export performance in the first quarter of 2023 stood at $1.345 billion, which showed an 8.50 percent increase against the $1.249 billion figure recorded in the first quarter of 2022. The marginal drop (0.09 percent) recorded in the first half-year performance was largely attributed to the electioneering period (2023 general elections) and the lull that preceded the transition period.

NEPC’s value addition initiative

Nigeria is endowed with an array of non-oil exportable products. Regretfully, most of the commodities before now were exported in their natural form with no value addition. Exporting commodities in their natural form with no value addition denies the product its expected high price value. Lack of value addition and poor packaging are responsible for Nigeria’s commodities rejection overseas. To change the narrative, current NEPC management embarked on a policy aimed at value addition.

Under the NEPC’s Export Development Programme for priority products, for instance, the Council has completed plans for the establishment of a Cashew Processing Plant in Ogbomosho, Oyo State, on a public-private partnership arrangement. Ezra shed more light on the project last week, saying “this is predicated on the fact that Ogbomosho cashew is globally acknowledged as a brand for good quality and thereby highly sought after in the international market.

We have since commenced processes towards setting up the processing plant.” Explaining what was being done by the Council to address technical barriers to trade, he said the Council provided hands-on practical training on appropriate packaging and labelling to a total of 121 female Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) in the Food (fresh and processed food), Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals, Hygiene, Leather, Garments, and Accessories subsectors.

“The technical training that was held on May 10 and 11, 2023, was an outcome of decisions reached at the International Women’s Day celebration at the NEPC Headquarters, Abuja. “There is no doubt that this intervention will significantly enable MSMEs to conform to stringent mandatory regulations, enhance their competitiveness, and access niche markets. The Council will extend this intervention to other product sectors.

With the skills acquired during the training, it is expected that MSMEs will improve their product packaging, which should contain fundamental information such as the Bar- code, directions for users, Packaging Material, Nutritional facts, etc.”

NEPC’s $5 billion export target

The Council, at the beginning of the year 2023, gave itself a $5 billion non-oil export commodity trade target. Halfway into the year 2023, NEPC Executive Director Dr. Ezra was upbeat last week. He was optimistic that the Council would reach the $5 billion mark earlier than projected at the beginning of the year. The Council is not limiting its potential to promoting the export of non-oil commodities. It expanded the scope of coverage to include the export of services in the service sector of the economy.

By diversifying and promoting the export of services in the service sector of the economy, Yusukak said the $5 billion trade target by the end of 2023 was feasible and attainable. He was of the view that the abolition of dual exchange rate policy by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the floating of forex open a window for the inflow of hitherto held forex into the financial system. By unlocking export services, he expressed confidence that it would trigger an unimaginable volume of foreign exchange earnings.

As part of the Export 4 Survival Programme, the Council last week expanded the programme to accommodate activities in the Services sector. Priority areas being focused on by the Council for export range from finance to information, communication, and Technology (ICT), entertainment (music and film), education, and sports. These areas, Ezra explained, had untapped but elusive potential. Beyond their potential as major foreign exchange earners, they have the capacity to broaden Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

Ezra said the Council was broadening its mandate from being the sole promoter of non-oil commodity exports to accommodate activities in the Services sector. “It is also in appreciation of this fact that the Council collaborated with the Commonwealth Secretariat and developed a National Services Sector Export Strategy with four sectors identified as priority areas. The sectors are Finance, Information and communication technology (ICT), entertainment (music and film), and education.

“Services sectors are a major part of the global economy, generating more than two-thirds of the global Gross Domestic Product (GDP), attracting over three-quarters of foreign direct investment in advanced economies, employing the most workers, and creating the most new jobs globally. The Outsourcing Industry has the capacity to boost human capital, drive the economy, and bring about emerging technologies, among other things.

Some of these services are outsourced: financial, advertising, courier, customer support services, logistics, etc. The realisation of the pivotal role of the services sector in the diversification of Nigeria’s export base, foreign exchange generation, and creation of employment and incomes motivated the NEPC to carve out the Trade in Services Unit in 2006 as the sole Unit responsible for issues of international trade in services,” he said.

He said the outsourcing industry has the capacity to boost human capital, drive the economy, and bring about emerging technologies, among other things. He listed some of the outsourced services to include financial, advertising, courier, customer support services, logistics, etc. He said Nigeria had become an increasingly attractive destination for outsourcing, particularly in areas of call centre operations, software development, and back office support.

Ezra noted that the country’s high population, relatively low labour costs, favourable time zone, and English proficiency made it an appealing location for business seekers to outsource certain tasks or functions. According to him, “we are all aware of the economic distraction that came up after COVID-19 and the present Russia-Ukraine war, which have had a tremendous effect on businesses globally.

Such challenges, however, provide Nigeria with the opportunity to be a global outsourcing destination”. He said the National Conference on International Trade in Services in Nigeria was organised in fulfilment of the mandate of the NEPC to educate and build the capacity of the Nigerian Business Community. He said the conference will accord participants the opportunity to interact and tap into the wealth of wisdom of the resource persons with a view to broadening horizons in the Services sub-sector with an emphasis on outsourcing and IT-enabled services.

“It is also our sincere belief that the papers to be presented will improve our knowledge base in Services. The workshop will no doubt be beneficial to participants because it will provide an opportunity for the development of strategies to tap into the potential of the sector that is in tune with international best practice,” he added. In a remark earlier, Permanent Secretary Federal Ministry of Trade and Investment Dr. Evelyn Ngige, represented by Director of Trade in the Ministry, Mr. Suleiman Audu, who spoke on the theme “Making Nigeria a global outsourcing destination,” said the country was blessed with diverse opportunities.

One such area, she noted, was the opportunity to explore the potential of outsourcing and information technology-enabled services (ITES) in Nigeria and chart a course towards realising the country’s ambitions. “We stand at the crossroads of technological advancement and economic growth; the potential for Nigeria to become a key player in the international trade in the services sector has never been greater.

Our nation’s burgeoning population presents a tremendous advantage, providing a rich pool of skilled and talented professionals who are ready to contribute to the global outsourcing landscape. Moreover, our high usage of GSM technology demonstrates our adaptability and readiness to embrace the digital age. “Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) is a practice where companies hire third-party service providers to handle specific business processes or operations.

These service providers are typically located in countries where labour costs are lower, offering cost-effective solutions for businesses. BPO services can include customer support, technical support, data entry, accounting, human resources, and more. Globally, BPO has become a popular practice for businesses looking to reduce costs, increase efficiency, and focus on their core competencies.

The BPO industry has experienced significant growth over the years in countries like India and the Philippines. China and Mexico are emerging as major outsourcing destinations due to their skilled workforces and competitive pricing.”

Last line:

Given the current situation of the economy, exporting non-oil commodities is the credible and alternative hope of bouncing back the economy to its hitherto prosperous path.