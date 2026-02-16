Forex: FPIs Drive 7% MoM Increase In Inflows To $3.0bn

Foreign exchange inflows into Nigeria strengthened at the start of the year, with total FX supply rising seven per cent month-on-month to $3.0 billion according to FMDQ data. This marks the second consecutive month of recovery and reinforces the gradual improvement in market liquidity observed since December 2025.

This helps stabilise market conditions and reduce volatility in the naira. The stronger FX liquidity was primarily driven by robust offshore investor participation, supported by Nigeria’s still elevated interest rate environment, which continues to offer highly attractive yields relative to global peers.

Portfolio inflows increased sharply, more than doubling (+151% MoM) to $1.6 billion. Notably, these inflows were heavily concentrated in the domestic fixed‑income market, which absorbed about 98 per cent (around US$1.5bn) of total foreign portfolio investments for the month.

On the other hand, the equities market attracted a more modest balance of $38.7 million. FX flows from other international corporates improved significantly, providing support to market liquidity during the month. Inflows from this segment rose sharply by 83 per cent m/m to $155.4 million.

Foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows remained weak, inching up by only $2 million MoM to $50.3 million,reflecting continued investor caution. Regarding inflows from domestic sources, stronger foreign participation reduced the need for CBN intervention.

The bank’s contribution to FX supply plunged to $34 million, down from $654 million in the previous month. Despite a 15 per cent MoM decline to $582 million, the exporter segment remained the largest source of domestic FX supply. Likewise, inflows from local individuals fell by 39 per cent MoM to $168.7 million.

Conversely, non-bank corporates posted a modest 2.4 per cent MoM increase to $430.4 million, accounting for roughly 14 per cent of total market inflows.

Overall, the current structure of FX supply into the FX market continues to be driven by offshore inflows, reflecting strong foreign investor appetite for domestic assets, supported by compelling yields and renewed confidence in Nigeria’s FX market operations.