Forex: Firm Tasks CBN On Preference For Manufacturers

The Group Managing Director (GMD) of Chemstar Paints Industry Nigeria Limited, manufacturers of Finecoat and Shield Paints, Mr Adedayo Paseda, has appealed to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to give more preference and priority to manufacturers over those trading in the allocation of Foreign Exchange (Forex). This is as he said that the process of allocating Forex in which manufacturers have to apply and queue for a long period before getting the foreign exchange is taking a negative toll on the operations, cost of production, cost of products and sustenance of the business itself.

According to the GMD, who disclosed this while declaring open Chemstar Paints Industry Nigeria Limited Health & Safety Week 2023, the paints industry is facing a lot of challenges with limited purchasing capital, disposable income, which has made the indus- try a difficult terrain. “We appeal to the CBN to improve on the process. Most manufacturers take loans to buy foreign exchange which is not getting to them before paying the interest on such loan facilities. The process is somehow cumbersome.”