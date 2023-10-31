Forex: FG plans major crackdown on parallel market operators

The Federal Government is planning to introduce new foreign exchange rules — including a crackdown on illegal currency trading — that it hopes will result in the naira closing its more-than-45 per cent gap with the unofficial rate and reaching a “fair price” by year-end, the Chairman of the Presidential Committee on fiscal policy and tax reforms, Taiwo Oyedele, has said, according to a report by Bloomberg.

This is just as the naira suffered a major depreciation yesterday, crashing to N993.82 at the Investors and Exporters’ (I&E) window.

The news agency also reported Oyelede as saying that the government planned to clear a backlog of dollar demand estimated at about $6.7 billion, bolster the naira forward market, and set transparent rules for the operations of the official market.

He was further reported as saying that the government also aimed to expand the official market to include all legitimate transactions, while snuffing out the illicit “black market” for foreign currency, he said.

“We think all of that will happen before December, and maybe in a matter of a couple of weeks we will begin to see the results, such that before the end of the calendar year, naira should find its true value, not the one that is being done currently in the parallel market,” Oyedele said. According to him, the government sees a “fair price” for the dollar at N650 to N750.

The divergence between the official and parallel-market rates “means you are sucking liquidity and supply from the official market to the parallel market, because everyone wants the premium,” Oyedele said.

Nigeria expects to receive $10 billion of inflows in the coming weeks that will help ease liquidity and clear the backlog of overdue forward contracts weighing on the naira, the country’s finance minister Wale Edun said at a summit in Abuja last week.

President Bola Tinubu signed two executive orders last week that were also aimed at reversing the flow of dollars from the official FX window into the parallel market, Edun said at the summit. One will enable issuance of dollar-denominated instruments aimed at locals in Nigeria who have dollars, while the second is to issue dollar-denominated bonds directed at Nigerians outside the country, as well as and foreign investors.

Meanwhile, the naira plunged to a new record low against the dollar at the Investors and Exporters’ (I&E) window (the official market) yesterday, closing at N993.82/$1 compared with N789.94 per dollar last Friday, data obtained from FMDQ Exchange shows. This is even as the naira further strengthened at the parallel market yesterday, closing at N1,150/$1 compared with N1,230 against the dollar on Friday, currency dealers said.

The local currency has been on a free fall at the parallel market in recent weeks, occasioned by persistent dollar shortages in the system. However, currency dealers said Monday that the scarcity of the greenback was beginning to ease. Analysts note that with the naira falling to N993.82/$1 at the I&E window and appreciating to N1,150/$1 at the parallel market, the gap between the official and the parallel markets rates has shrunk to N156.18 from over N300 last week.

There are speculations that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) may have deliberately weakened the naira at the official market yesterday as part of measures to boost liquidity at the parallel market.

New Telegraph reports that while contributing to a discussion panel at the 29th session of Nigeria Economic Summit in Abuja last Monday, the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the economy, Mr. Wale Edun, said that a comprehensive review of the foreign exchange market is being planned by the Federal Government, adding that the upcoming forex review will entail digitalising the forex market for efficiency.

The Minister said about $10 billion forex inflow was being expected and expressed hopes that this will boost forex liquidity.

He said: “As part of a wider review, there’s a revamping of the foreign exchange market such that the foreign exchange market will be simplified, digitalized and it will be reformed such that, all legal and legitimate transactions will fall within the purview of the authorities and a formal market. Anything outside that will be illegal and a criminal offence and will be punished.”

According to Edun, the reform will be robustly followed up so that: “If you want to pay school fees, if you want to pay a health bill it will be simplified. And you’ll be able to just provide perhaps an identity such as a BVN, NIN and you do your transaction. It will be formal, but you’ll be a price taker. Right now, the tail is wagging, the dog. A marginal transaction by you to pay school fees will not now change the foreign exchange rate because that will be determined just like in a stock exchange.”