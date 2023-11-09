Forex, Duties, Others Killing Small Businesses, Mrada Tells FG

The Mainland Refrigeration and Air Conditioner Dealers Association (MRADA), Bornu Way, Lagos Chapter has appealed to the Federal Government to address issues of the economy, import duties, and unstable dollar rate, stressing that small businesses are being badly impacted by the current economic realities. Chairman of the group, Mr Ajounuma D. Chimezie, who stated this while addressing the press recently in his office, noted that the current economic state of the country posed a serious danger to small and medium scale businesses.

“We are pleading with the Federal Government to urgently address the failing economy, reduce the cost of import duties and other issues to address our concerns. The current economy has negatively impacted on businesses. The businessmen in Nigeria are not finding it easier. We cannot talk of economy without talking businesses, the dollar is rising day by day and it calls for a great concern.

“I believe things should improve, our economy should be worked on and with that business would thrive. For us, if there is any way the state and Federal Government feel there is a need for an interactive session or parley, we will gladly be ready to work with them. We are not politicians, in fact we consider ourselves as active citizens and businessmen who are ready to access and collaborate with the political and govern- ing class,” he said.

Addressing the issue of environmental sanitation and security concerns in the area, which the state government has taken keen interest in lately, Ajounuma said the association’s taskforce in collaboration with the officers from the Lagos State Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) and Lagos Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) worked in unison to enforce sanitation and traffic laws, adding that the association enjoyed good working relationship with other security agencies in the state.

He said: “The issue of environmental sanitation is a statewide op- eration which is being carried out on Thursdays. Despite the fact that the government doesn’t enforce it strictly, we still ensure our taskforce in collaboration with the local government authority work in unison to go around on inspection exercise and anyone found flouting the sanitation rules are made to pay fine or seal up their shops.

“We equally call on LASTMA officials anytime we have our containers on ground, we invite them to check and ensure nobody blocks the road. However, our ways in handling security concerns with the law enforcement agencies is not rocket science. Specifically, we must commend the Lagos State Government in that regard, they mostly come here to enlighten our members on security and safety guidelines and we ensure its followed. For us, we are still urging the state government to do more for us.”