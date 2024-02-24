Forex Crisis: What FG Must Do to Stem Naira’s Free Fall –Olu Falae

A former Secretary to the Government of the Federation and the traditional ruler of Ilu Abo in Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo State, Oba Oluyemisi Falae, has listed measures that must be taken by the Federal Gov- ernment to stem the tide of continuous slide of the Naira against major global currencies. Oba Falae in an exclusive chat with Saturday Telegraph yesterday blamed the Federal Government for continued borrowings from the Central Bank, saying the development contributed immensely to the slide in the value of the Naira.

“My position is that the main problem we have is that the Federal Government is borrowing too much from the Central Bank who is printing money for the government. “A lot of money is the greatest source of inflation. The money being printed has no backing at all in production. If the government reduces this and its borrowings from the Central Bank and reduces capital expenditure, inflation will come down,” Falae said. On the way out of the current situation, he listed four major steps that must be taken by the government to halt the continued slide.

According to him the situation is such that there is so much local current chasing foreign currencies and that “To stabilise the local currency, what you must do is to reduce the money supply.” Falae who was also the Minister for Budget and Planning also urged the Federal Government to reduce the volume of Naira notes in circulation by reducing capital expenditure. “Secondly, the government can also reduce the amount of Naira that the banks are lending out by raising what you call liquidity ratio of the banks,” he said, adding that the measure will also reduce the amount of money that banks can push out to their customers. Another measure proffered by the traditional ruler is for the Federal Government to carry out an open market operation by borrowing from the banks and locking it up in the vaults of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

“All these measures will reduce the volume of money in circulation. When you do that, the Naira will appreciate vis a vis the dollar. Then, then you increase the amount of dollars in circulation,” he said. The former minister also urged the Federal Government to borrow from international lending institutions such as the IMF and the World Bank in the form of a stabilisation loan, which will increase the amount of dollars available to the Central Bank to stabilise the value of the Naira. “They can also borrow from the c. A lot of dollars are in those accounts, through issuance of bonds to increase the amount of dollars in circulation,” he said.