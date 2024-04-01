Forex Crisis Slows $1.2bn Sugar Importation In 3 Months

Importers are battling to secure the delivery of 1.93 million tonnes of sugar ordered for in 2024 as only 107,120 tonnes valued at N98 million ($68.4 million) of the commodity were offloaded at the port in the first three months of the year. Importers have ordered for $1.2 billion raw sugar from Brazil, the Netherlands and other destinations for industrial and domestic use in 2024 as price of the commodity hits $639 per tonne as at Thursday last week.

However, findings from the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA)’s shipping data indicated that only three vessels berthed with sugar at Lagos Port Complex between January and March 2024. At the port’s Apapa Bulk Terminal Limited (ABTL), Desert Spring berthed with 53,250 tonnes, while at the Greenview Development Nigeria Limited (GDNL), Bulk Bahamas and Helsinki Eagle offloaded 48,750 tonnes and 49, 000 tonnes respectively.

Meanwhile, the National Sugar Development Council (NSDC) has said that it would amend its Act to adequately support sectoral growth of sugar and instill confidence among investors. Currently, the country is the third largest importer of sugar after China. In 2023, Nigeria imported $641.36 million worth of sugar from Brazil, while China took delivery of $1.69 billion and Algeria, $773 million in the same period.

Last week, the Federal Government said that investments ranging between $3 billion and $5 billion under Phase II of the Nigeria Sugar Master Plan (NSMP) was being anticipated in 10 years. The Executive Secretary of NSDC, Kamar Bakrin, explained that the initiative aligned with the President’s dedication to achieving the NSMP’s objectives of attaining self-sufficiency in sugar production, fostering job creation, and advancing industrialisation.

During a gathering of the Sugar Industry Monitoring Group in Abuja, the executive secretary noted that the plan was designed to achieve a minimum production capacity of 2 million tonnes of sugar, generating 400 MW of electricity and fostering the creation of 110,000 jobs throughout the entire value chain in the country. Bakrin stressed that NSMP II necessitates between 200,000 and 250,000 hectares of suitable land and an estimated investment of $3.5 billion.

Initiated in 2012, adding that NSMP was a governmental policy designed to catalyse domestic production by incentivising investment in the industry through backward integration programmes and tax benefits. The Sugar Industry Monitoring Group (SIMOG) comprises chief executive officers from local sugar manufacturing firms and serves as a peer review mechanism for industry developments. It would be recalled that Bakrin has said that the Nigerian Sugar Institute (NSI) would produce two million seedlings to boost production in the country when fully functional.

He noted that the revitalisation of the institute located in Ilorin, Kwara State had started achieving production of two million seedlings of sugar as well as train about 1,500 sugar industry players. According to him, ”the council brought in two new sugar investors who control about 20,000 hectares of land under his leadership through the implementation of the NSMP.

You know that’s one of the major problems in Nigeria… if you don’t have proper incentive alignment, people will do whatever they want.” The executive secretary added that the council had redesigned the backward integration performance incentive framework to ensure proper alignment between the objectives of the NSMP and the activities of operators. Barkin stressed that the council had also identified three strategies that would help grow the sugar sector through its master plan, adding that the NSMP was built on key policy pillars.

According to him, the pillars are backward integration, fiscal incentives, project intervention and performance management. He added: “The critical thing for us is to accelerate the attainment of the goals of the NSMP through strategic interventions. We recognise three objectives: One is to increase the output of sugar locally to match domestic demand; to become a globally competitive player.”