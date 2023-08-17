Forex Crisis: NNPCL Secures $3BN Loan To Stabilise Naira

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL) has secured a $3 billion (N2.1 trillion) crude repayment loan to support the naira and stabilise the foreign exchange market, a terse statement posted on the official account of the company on X (formerly known as Twitter) said yesterday.

In a short statement dis- closing the deal, the NNPC said that the commitment letter, which was signed at AFREXIM Bank’s headquarters in Cairo, Egypt yesterday, would enable it to support the Federal Government in its ongoing fiscal and monetary policy reforms aimed at stabilising the exchange rate market. It said: “The NNPC Limited and @afreximbank have jointly signed a commitment letter and Term Sheet for an emergency $3 billion crude oil repayment loan.

“The signing, which took place today at the bank’s headquarters in Cairo, Egypt, will provide some immediate disbursement that will enable the NNPC Ltd. to support the Federal Government in its ongoing fiscal and monetary policy reforms aimed at stabilizing the exchange rate market.” It would be recalled that Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) had said that Nigeria lost about N16.25 trillion to crude oil theft and sabotage of crude assets between 2009 and 2020.

NEITI said the amount lost was as a result of the loss of over 619.7 million barrels of crude oil within this period. The Executive Secretary of NEITI, Ogbonnaya Orji, who revealed this at a multi-stakeholders roundtable on the approval of the agency’s 2022 industry report also stated that Nigeria spent N13.7 trillion on subsidy payments between 2005 and 2021.

Also he announced that unlike previous reports that were prepared by foreign companies, the subsequent ones were prepared by two local companies which has helped to increase the capacity of indigenous companies. Meanwhile, the naira, the nation’s legal tender, is currently trading at N890 per dollar at the parallel section of the foreign exchange (FX) market.

The figure represents an appreciation of 60 or 6.3 percent from the N950 it traded last week. Speaking yesterday afternoon, Bureaux De Change (BDC) operators in the Victoria Island area of Lagos said the naira has been steadily gaining against the US currency at the street market.

They put the buying price of the dollar at N870 and the selling price at N890, leaving a N20 profit margin. Meanwhile, reacting to the development, a Finance Expert, Prof. Uche Uwaleke submitted that: “Much as intervention in the Forex market by the CBN is desirable, a more cost effective option would have been to use what is left of our external reserves as opposed to taking a loan from Afreximbank or even the IMF.”

Speaking further he said: “The fact that the $3 billion loan was taken by NNPCL, a company still owned 100% by the Federal Government with the Ministries of Finance and Petroleum Resources holding 50% shares each, makes it more worrisome. “By implication, the Federal Government that is already saddled with huge debt is borrowing to lend to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), when it should have been the other way round.

Ultimately, this new loan contracted by the NNPCL adds to the growing public debt and may have been contracted at non-concession- ary terms being an emergency loan. It’s important that Nigerians, especially the National Assembly, are informed about the terms of the loan and the collateral security involved.”