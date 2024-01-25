Forex Crisis: Analysts Expect Nigeria To Maintain Trade Surplus

Citing expected lower imports occasioned by challenges with foreign exchange liquidity, analysts at FBNQuest Research have predicted that Nigeria is likely to maintain a trade surplus in the months ahead. The analysts stated this in a report titled, “Q3’23 higher trade surplus of $3.2bn driven by lower imports” released yesterday.

The report stated: “The CBN’s recently published quarterly economic report shows that the provisional value of Nigeria’s total merchandise trade decreased by -5 per cent q/q to $24.2 billion in Q3’23. “Underscoring the lower m/m trade value was a reduction of -17 per cent q/q in the value of merchandise imports to $10.5 billion. In contrast, export trade increased by +7 per cent q/q to $13.7 billion.

Consequently, the trade position resulted in a higher trade surplus of $3.2 billion, compared with $0.2 billion the previous quarter. “Driving the higher m/m exports trade was an increase of 14 per cent m/m in crude oil exports to $12.6 billion. “The rise in crude oil exports can be attributed to high- er production of crude oil and Bonny light prices.” It further stated: “Regarding import trade, the lower m/m trade value of the country’s trade reflects decreases in both imported oil and non-oil products.

While non-oil imports fell by -13% q/q to $7.0 billion, the decline of petroleum imports was more significant by -23 per cent q/q to $3.5 billion. “Cumulatively, the total value of Nigeria’s merchandise trade stood at $49.7 billion over the 9M ’23 period, comprising exports of $25.5 billion and imports of $23.2 billion, implying a trade surplus of $3.3 billion.”