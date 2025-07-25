Forex: CBN’s Restrictions Cut Vessel Importation By 97% To $3.45bn

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s reluctance to grant foreign exchange on barges and special purpose vessels, which can be manufactured locally has cut importation by 97 per cent or $3.45 billion to $118 million between 2019 and 2024.

Findings revealed that barge imports would remain at low levels of N31 billion ($20 million) for special replacement or needs in 2025, after importers spent $65 million on barge acquisition in 2024 and $146 million in 2025, leading to a total of $211 million in two years.

However, it was gathered that about 80 per cent of barges currently in operations on Nigerian waterways were constructed locally.

This, it was gathered, had further suppressed new vessel imports in that category despite their inferior qualities. Findings from World Trade data indicated orders place on barge acquisitions is estimated at $20 million as CBN import restrictions is being fully enforce since January 1, 2025.

Also, affected in the import restriction since December 2024 and beyond are marine support vessels jack-up barges which had made demand for foreign vessels to remain minimal.

It was revealed that government has not approved any waivers anticipated for foreign-built or foreign-crewed vessels as of mid-2025.

Also, it was gathered that by the end of 2025, Nigeria will no longer allow importation of Offshore Supply Vessels (OSVs), PSVs, AHTS vessels (>5,000 BHP with DP), construction, derrick-crane, pipe/cable-laying, surf-laying and dive support vessels, tug boats and houseboats.

Others are security patrol boats, survey & salvage vessels, heavy floating cranes, suction hopper dredgers (drag-head/trailing), offshore, jack-up rigs, semi-submersible rigs and swamp barge rigs among others.

The Federal Government has restrictions on certain cartegories of marine support vessels has led to conservation of $3.45 billion between 2019 and 2014.

It was revealed that spending on the importation of foreign drag head suction hopper, dredger suction hopper, trailing suction hopper dredger have been banned from coming into Nigerian waters after December 2024 as CBN refused to grant foreign exchange on jack-up barges, offshore supply vessels, houses boats, tug boat, tankers of below 10,000 gross tonnage, leading to conservation of $3.34 billion in five years.

Recalled that the Federal Government has said that AHT vessel larger than 5,000bnp with dynamic positioning PSV and offshore construction vessels -derrick crane vessels, pipe/cable vessel, surf laying, dive support vessel would be banned from the end of December 2023, while the drag head suction hopper, dredger suction hopper, trailing suction hopper dredger would be restricted from coming into Nigerian waters after December 2024.

According to the Nigerian Content Development & Monitoring Board, top five vessels in demand in the country include Various Barges (VB), Tug Boats (TB), Security Patrol Vessels (SPV), Jack-up barges (JUB) and Crew Boats (CB), Water Bus (WB) and Support Vessel (SUV).

Following its determination to enforce ban on certain categories of vessels that could be manufactured locally, some ship owners have been denied foreign exchange worth N448.7billion ($641million) by Federal Government in 2022 as vessel importation into the country from South Korea, China, Russia, United States, The Netherlands, France and Spain has dropped by 38.4 per cent since 2018. It was revealed that 80 per cent of barges used in the country’s waterways are being built locally.