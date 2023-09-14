Forex: CBN Reads Riot Act to IMTOs Over Breaches

…Faults Report on Crashing Exchange Rate

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has threatened to impose stiff sanctions on International Money Transfer Operators (IM- TOs) found to be violating its regulations especially as regards rate quotes in the foreign exchange market. A circular posted on the apex bank’s website yesterday, said that such sanctions could include the IMTOs being compelled to sell their proceeds to the CBN, losing their operating licences and being suspended from operations.

The CBN said in the circular that the warning became necessary as its checks showed that IMTOs were not keeping to the guidelines on their operations that it issued on August 9 this year. Specifically, the CBN accused the IMTOs of breaches such as “arbitrary rate quotes outside of permissible range and other sharp practices in violation of extant regulations.”

The circular stated: “For the avoidance of debt, International Money Transfer Operators are required to quote rate within the allowable limit of -2.5 per cent to +2.5 per cent around the previous day’s closing rate of the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market for their transactions.

“Going forward any IMTO in breach of this specific regulation would face sanctions, including but not limited to being compelled to sell their proceeds to the CBN, suspension from operations and loss of operating licence.” Meanwhile, the CBN) also faulted reports that it was planning to introduce a new naira policy that will crash the dollar exchange rate to N1.25 kobo.

On Wednesday, a report circulating online had claimed that the apex bank was mulling a new FX policy, scheduled for November 2023, that will “better anchor inflation expectations and make for easier conversion to other major currencies.” The report also said the policy would “reverse the tendency for currency substitution” as well as “eliminate higher denomination notes with lower purchasing power.”

Reacting to the report in a statement on Wednesday — accompanied by a screenshot of the report — the CBN said the publication was false. “The Central Bank of Nigeria would like to bring to your attention that the attached message currently circulating on social media is false and should be disregarded,” the apex bank wrote in the statement posted on X, formerly Twitter.

New Telegraph reports that in its bid to bolster the naira the CBN, on June 14, introduced forex reforms which led to the devaluation of the naira. As part of the reforms, the regulator abolished its currency peg and adopted the willing buyer/ willing seller arrangement.