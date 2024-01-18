Forex: CBN Hires Forensic Firm to Checkmate Transaction Abuses

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has engaged the services of a reputable firm, the identity which was not disclosed, to stem the tide of abuses that has engulfed foreign exchange transactions. This was, as the apex bank confirmed yesterday the clearance of yet another batch of outstanding forex backlog which it put approximately at $2.0 billion across various sectors, including manufacturing, aviation, and petroleum.

The bank’s Director, Corporate Communications Dept., Mrs. Hakama Sidi Ali, confirmed this in a statement yesterday. The Bank, she said, also cleared up the entire liability of 14 banks and started settlements with foreign airlines. Mrs. Ali said review of forex transactions thus far; revealed grave infractions, gross abuse, and significant non-compliance with market regulations, and appropriate sanctions would be enforced in collaboration with relevant agencies.

Accordingly, Ali said the Bank resolved to sanitise the financial services sector and foster trust among all market participants, as well as internal and external stakeholders, in the Nigerian economy. Nevertheless, she said the CBN will continue to settle the legitimate foreign exchange backlog as it has consistently been doing in the last three months.

Two weeks ago, the bank cleared $61.64 million to various banks for onward release to various foreign to defray a portion of the forex cleared in the last three months to $2 billion. In the past three months, the CBN redeemed outstanding forward liabilities amounting to almost $ 2 billion.