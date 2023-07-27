Forex: CBN Advised To Investigate N9Trn Money Supply Surge

INTERVENTION Recent reports from the CBN indicate a total of $17 billion intervention by the CBN in the forex market in 2022

A key member of the Organised Private Sector (OPS), the Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE), has charged the hierarchy of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to investigate the sudden surge in money supply, saying the supply grew by an unprecedented 15 percent or N9 trillion, from N55.7 trillion to N64.9 trillion in one month. Specifically, the CPPE explained that this investigation was necessary and apt in order not to erode public confidence in the country’s monetary policy, emphasising that such dramatic growth posed a significant risk to the macro economy, especially price stability.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of CPPE, Dr. Muda Yusuf, made this known in a press release made available to New Telegraph in Lagos. Yusuf said that the unprecedented 15 percent rise in money supply in one months of May and June 2023, obviously had an effect on the exchange rate, saying the volatility in the foreign exchange market naturally unsettled the Nigerian economy. The statement further quoted the CPPE boss as saying that monetary authorities should come up with a sustainable intervention framework to ensure the moderation of current volatility in the forex market.

According to him, “the volatility in the foreign exchange market is naturally unsettling. But it is not unexpected given the long period of distortions in the foreign exchange market. Correcting the entrenched distortions would take some time. “But in the meantime, the monetary authorities should come up with a sustainable intervention framework to ensure the moderation of current volatility in the forex market.

“We recognise the forex supply limitations, but the system needs to be managed in way that would not undermine investors’ confidence. “Erosion of confidence triggers speculation and influences expectations which in turn triggers diverse responses among economic players. The foreign exchange market is evidently under pressure as a result of a number of factors: There was a curious surge in monetary expansion in the last one month.

“Money supply grew by an unprecedented 15 percent in one month between May and June 2023. Broad money grew by over N9 trillion, from N55.7 trillion to N64.9 trillion. This surge in monetary growth is unprecedented. “Obviously, this must have had an effect on the exchange rate. “The monetary authorities should investigate this drastic growth in money supply and take steps to curb subsequent expansion.

Such dramatic growth in money supply poses a significant risk to macroeconomic stability, especially price stability.” Yusuf added: “Over the last few years there had been a cumulative backlog of unmet foreign exchange demand, run- ning into billions of dollars as a result of acute illiquidity in the foreign exchange market. “With a more liberalised forex market, the pressure of the backlog of unmet demands and other maturing forex related obligations have been unleashed on the investors and exporters window.

“Transiting from a repressive market environment to a more liberalized market could be a source of market instability. “However, there is need for vigilance to prevent question- able capital outflows or speculative assault on the currency.” He stressed that a free market was not synonymous with com- complete absence of regulation, add- ing that free enterprise had to be complemented with an appropriate regulatory framework to curb illicit financial flows.

It is evident that the frequency and scope of CBN intervention in the forex market had decelerated compared to first five months of the year. Particularly, the renowned economist pointed out that the recent reports from the CBN indicate a total of $17 billion intervention by the CBN in the forex market in 2022.

This is an average of N1.4 billion per month. To him: "Since the inception of the present administration, it is doubtful whether we had seen an intervention of up to $1 billion in total. "It expected that as the scale of intervention improves, the volatile will be subdued. "And only recently, the government paid $500 million to settle matured debt service obligation on Eurobond. This could also be a constraining supply side factor."