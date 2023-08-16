Forex: Analysts still upbeat on reforms despite falling external reserves

Analysts at FBN Quest Research have said that although latest Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) data indicates that the country’s external reserves continue to maintain a downward trend, they still expect the forex reforms recently introduced by the apex bank as well as the Federal Government’s decision to remove fuel subsidy, to “yield some positive results in the medium term.”

The analysts, who stated this in a report released on Monday, noted that Nigeria’s gross official reserves fell more slowly by -$167 million m/m to around $34.0 billion at the end of July 2023, compared to a fall of -$975 million in June 2023. Also noting that the drop in the official reserves in July, “is consistent with the steady attrition observed since August 2022, the analysts pointed out that yearto-date, the reserves have dropped by roughly -$447 million each month on average and by nearly -$440 million since August 2022, a situation, they said, has placed limitations on the CBN’s capacity to engage in foreign exchange market interventions.

Meanwhile, the analysts stated that the total reserves as at end-Jul ’23 covered 7.0 months of merchandise imports on the basis of the balance of payments for the 12 months to Dec ‘22 and 5.3 months when services are included. They, however, stated that: “For a more accurate picture, we must adjust the gross reserve figure (and the import cover) for the pipeline of delayed external payments which has been roughly estimated at around $3.0bn by various sources.”

Compa e that this has occurred since Feb ’22.” According to the FBNQuest analysts: “Similar to Egypt, Nigeria has initiated significant fx reforms, in order to enhance investor confidence, attract foreign investment, and stabilise the economy. However, a major distinguishing factor is Egypt’s diverse export trade, with mineral and petroleum products accounting for around 35% of total export trade value. This compares with roughly 80 per cent to 90 per cent for Nigeria