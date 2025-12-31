Forex Access Propels Vehicle Import Surge To N1.3trn

As the pressure on foreign exchange market eases, five vessels will arrive the nation’s roll-on roll-off terminal this week with 2,250 units of used vehicles. The shipment is forecast to rise to N1.3 trillion in 2026, following rebound in the importation of passenger cars, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

According to the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA)’s Shipping Position, four of the vessels will berth at the Port and Terminal Multiservices Limited (PTML) in Tincan Island Port with Glovis Challenge leading with 350 units; Grande Angola, 350 units; Grande Abidjan, 600 units; Great Cotonou, 500 units, while the Five Logistics Limited will take delivery of 450 units from the Great Tema.

The bureau’s data indicated that the value of passenger motor car imports rose to N1.01trillion in the first nine months of 2025, compared with N894.09 billion recorded in the corresponding period of 2024, leading to an increase of N113.15 billion or 12.66 per cent year on year. signalling a clear turnaround.

The bureau explained that in the first quarter of 2025, passenger motor car import was valued at N224.58 billion, down from N238.73 billion in the same period of 2024, a decline of N14.15 billion or about 5.9 per cent.

Also, it added that in the second quarter, import was N254.67 billion between April and June 2025, compared with N291.93 billion in the corresponding quarter of 2024.

The difference of N37.26 billion translated to a contraction of roughly 12.8 per cent, suggesting that caution persisted despite gradual improvements in foreign exhange liquidity.

However, NBS statistics revealed that between July and September 2025, the value of passenger motor car imports jumped to N527.98 billion, from N363.42 billion in the same period of the previous year, representing an increase of N164.56 billion or 45.3 per cent. In November, about 1,200 units of vehicles arrived at Lagos port at the weekend.

NPA shipping position indicated that three vessels offloaded some used and new vehicles at the Port and Terminal Multi-services Limited (PTML), Tincan Island Port as the Great Lagos came with 500 units of new vehicles as Grande Marocco and Grande Gabon, 350 units.

Also, at the Lagos Port Complex, Eko Support terminal, 200 units of vehicles were shipped by Zhong Yi on Thursday last week.

In October, 1,250 units of vehicles were shipped to the port by Grande Lagos with 400 units of used cars; Grande Togo, 350 units and Great Cotonou with 500 units of new vehicles.

Recall that the Federal Government had said that it would curb the influx of imported used vehicles into the country, while advocating for the enactment of the national automotive policy.

At the the 18th edition of the Nigeria Auto Journalists Association (NAJA) International Auto Awards, the Director General of the National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC), Joseph Osanipin, disclosed that the full implementation of the end-of-life vehicle (ELV) policy would commence in 2026, ensuring that vehicles no longer roadworthy will be removed and substandard imports will be restricted.

Also, the director general emphasised that the government was set to push the country’s long-awaited automotive policy to the national assembly to be passed, noting that consultations with lawmakers had begun and that public hearings would be scheduled to facilitate the process.

Osanipin added: “In the last few months, we launched an end-of-life vehicle policy, and we are moving a lot in putting in place the operational procedure for the end-of-life vehicle recycling regulations.

As we go into, especially the second quarter of next year, we will be implementing it in full. “So what that means is that vehicles that are not supposed to be on the road will no longer be on the road, and will not be allowed to come into Nigeria. So we’ve tried to get across all the necessary agencies that will work with us in that regard.”

Also, he said that NADDC was also introducing stricter regulations for used vehicles, stressing that only those tested, accredited, and certified to meet international standards would be allowed into Nigeria.

The director general said that any vehicle that fails these tests would be barred from importation, with the reforms being implemented gradually to curb the influx of substandard cars.