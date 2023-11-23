Forex Access: NGX Wants FG To Prioritise Listed Companies

The Chief Executive Officer, Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), Temi Popoola, has said there is an ongoing discussions with the Federal Government to attract listings through supportive legislation.

Popoola, who spoke at the last MTN Capital Markets Day, argued that increased listings would boost government revenue, citing the transparency, higher tax contributions, and better governance exhibited by listed companies. Popoola highlighted the historical role of government support in facilitating the presence of many companies currently listed on the Exchange.

He also called on the Federal Government and the Central Bank of Nigeria to prioritise listed corporates in their procurement processes and access to foreign exchange. According to the Chief Executive Officer of the NGX, this approach would encourage more companies to list on the Exchange and mitigate the prevalent FX challenges in the economy.

Popoola, who spoke at the last MTN Capital Markets Day, pointed out that NGX was excited about the administration of President Bola Tinubu and its renewed hope agenda as it presents an opportunity to work with market stakeholders, including the regulators to address the challenges faced by the government and listed corporates.

“The singular biggest thing that can be done to change the face of the capital market is not investment bankers wearing suits and knocking on the doors of companies for the next listing but really intentional advocacy,” he said. Popoola added: “There are companies that would like to list on our Exchange, but they earn in dollars, their revenue to their bottom line is in dollars.

There are also listed companies that would like to pay their dividends in dollars. However, the current regulation does not allow that.