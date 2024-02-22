Forex: ABCON Endorses Raid of Street Dealers by Security Agents

The Association of Bureaux de Change Operators of Nigeria (AB- CON) has thrown its weight behind the current raids of streets currency hawkers by combined task force. Its President, Aminu Gwadabe, lauded the effort at an interview with journalists, noting that those arrested were not ABCON members.

The local currency, naira, has been on free slide against some international currencies. All interventions by the apex bank to arrest the slide are thwarted by activities of street hawkers. He commended the current administration at the CBN headed by Mr. Olayemi Cardoso for his listening ears. Responding to the situation, Gwadabe said: “First there are many factors that are causing volatility. it is a matter of demand and supply.

It is not rocket science, the liquidity paucity is there and then the demand is high. “However, there are a lot of engagements with the CBN stakeholders, especially with the Association of Bu- reau De’Change Operators of Nigeria. “I want to thank the management of the CBN. In the past two and a half years, this is the first time we have seen engagement and a listening CBN. “We have seen how to collaborate to ensure that we get a solution on how we can solve the problem because it is a national crisis that’s where we are now.

“Two, we have witnessed a lot of raids and arrests. I want to draw a caveat. Unfortunate- ly, there is stigmatisation and criminalisation of the sector due to lack of understanding, even with the security agencies there is a lack of clarification between who is licensed and who is not. “The raids are going on. As a licensed bureau de change, we are licensed and regulated and as a licensed bureau de change there are criteria. You must have an office, you must render returns, you must comply with necessary regulations. What is happening is not targeted at licensed bureau de change but the operator of FX street