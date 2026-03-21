Forever Renders Fela Kuti’s ‘Truth’ At Comedy Concert

Guests and industry observers have compared the comedy rendition Forever presented at his just concluded show, ‘Hard Truths’ to that of Afrobeat legend, Fela Kuti.

Late Fela Anikulapo Kuti spoke the hard Truths in his music, becoming an active social consciousness, opening Nigerian’s eyes to sad realities.

Like Fela, Nigerian comedian Akuidolo Orevoghene, popularly known as FOREVER’s performance presented a shift from mere observational humour to what critics regard as ‘confrontational truth’, charting a refreshingly unconventional path in comedy.

At his show, Hard Truths, held at Eko Hotel and Suites which took place recently, FOREVER delivered more than just laughter— he confronted the ‘Hard Truths’ which specifically peeled back the layers of everyday life, addressing topics often avoided in public discourse: shame, rejection, insecurity, societal pressure, and the contradictions people live with daily.

Through humor, he created a safe space to engage with uncomfortable realities, much like Fela Kuti did through music decades ago.

The show’s theatre-style seating, sold out against industry expectations, highlighted his unique approach. Starting exactly at 6 PM and ending at 10 PM, the performance reflected discipline rarely seen.

Yet, it was the emotional depth beneath the laughter that set the night apart. As Forever stood with arms raised, mirroring Fela’s iconic stance, the symbolism was clear: this was not just comedy, it was commentary.

And as the audience departed, one question lingered in the air: Is Comedian Forever becoming the voice that dares to speak society’s hardest truths, just as Fela Kuti once did through music?

Time will tell if he can sustain this momentum for other shows he would host in future, but for one night in Lagos, comedy was no longer just a meeting for laughter; it was a mirror held up to a nation.