Forever Chemicals Tied To Hypertension In Kids –Study

Kids exposed to PFAS “forever chemicals” before birth have an increased risk of high blood pressure in childhood, particularly during their teen years, a new study has shown.

Researchers reported their findings on June 12 in the ‘Journal of the American Heart Association (AHA)’.

Teenage boys had a 17 per cent higher risk of increased risk of elevated blood pressure if their moms had elevated levels of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in blood samples taken after delivery.

“Prenatal PFAS exposure is associated with higher blood pressure later in childhood, especially during adolescence,” said lead researcher Zeyu Li, a graduate student researcher at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health in Baltimore.

“This suggests these forever chemicals can have long-lasting and potentially harmful effects that may only become apparent years after birth,” Li added in a news release.”

