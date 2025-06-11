Forest Extend Aina’s Contract

Share

Nottingham Forest have triggered the one-year extension in Ola Aina’s contract, meaning the Nigerian defender will stay at the club until the end of the 2025/2026 season.

Aina, who joined Forest on a free transfer in 2023 after leaving Italian side Torino, had a solid 2024/25 season that caught the attention of the club’s management.

The 27-year-old played 35 league games, scored two goals, and provided one assist as Forest secured their Premier League status.

So far, Aina has made 57 league appearances for Forest, and the club is not only pleased with his performances but also looking to offer him a longer-term contract to keep him at the City Ground beyond 2026.

His strength, versatility, and e x p e r i e n c e have made him a key figure in Forest’s defence, and the club is eager to secure his future amid interest from other teams.

