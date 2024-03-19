Forest Docked Four Points For Financial Rules Breach

Nottingham Forest have been docked four points for breaching Premier League profit and sustainability rules. An independent commission found Forest’s losses to 2022-23 breached the threshold of £61m by £34.5m.

The immediate loss of points means they drop below Luton Town into the Premier League relegation zone. Forest said they are “extremely disappointed” with the decision, which they say “raises issues of concern for all aspirant clubs”.

A club statement read: “After months of engagement with the Premier League, and exceptional cooperation throughout, this was unexpected and has harmed the trust and confidence we had in the Premier League.”

Forest are the second top-flight team to be penalised for PSR breaches after Everton lost 10 points in November, which was reduced to six on appeal. The City Ground club, who are likely to appeal against the ruling, had a hearing on 7-8 March. Premier League clubs can lose £105m over three seasons – £35m per campaign – but Forest’s maximum loss was only permitted to be £61m because they spent two years of the assessment period in the Championship.